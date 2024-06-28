Killer Mike will likely avoid charges after Grammys arrest

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Mike "successfully completed the office's hearing process," including imposed community service.

Jun 28, 2024
Killer Mike poses in the press room at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February in Los Angeles. Mike is expected to avoid charges over a physical altercation that led to his arrest there earlier this year after the rapper recently completed community service. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges over a physical altercation that led to his arrest at the Grammys earlier this year after the rapper recently completed community service.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a statement Thursday that Mike “successfully completed the office’s hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed.” The rapper was escorted in handcuffs by police at Crypto.com Arena in February and detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense.

Court documents shows Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was never charged over the incident. His representatives did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In some instances, Los Angeles city prosecutors can opt to resolve an incident without filing misdemeanor charges if a person completes certain conditions.

Recommended Stories

Health

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin revealed his wife is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s. Here’s what that means

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how she stayed calm during the filming of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Entertainment

I recently learned that Nu Shooz, creators of the eternal Black cookout jam ‘I Can’t Wait,’ are a white duo from Oregon

Health

Kandi Burruss tried Ozempic and was ‘depressed’ when she ‘didn’t lose any weight’

Featured

Michael Jackson died 15 years ago, but his impact and legacy live on

Entertainment

Prince to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame after originally turning it down twice

Entertainment

Watch: Top 12 songs you sing at the top of your lungs

Politics

A new study looked at the sources of disinformation in the Black community. Sometimes, it be your own people.

Mike said an “over-zealous” security guard contributed to the altercation that occurred in the joyous moments after he won three awards at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony. It was his first Grammy in more than two decades.

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He also won best rap album for “Michael.”

When he collected his third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out, “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” for best rap performance by a duo or group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE