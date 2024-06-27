Prince to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame after originally turning it down twice

Prince is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late singer, who tragically passed away on April 21, 2016, turned down the honor twice during his lifetime, according to People. Now, Prince will receive a posthumous star as an honoree for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday, June 25.

Prince will join several other A-list celebrities, including Nia Long, Misty Copeland, Fantasia, Jane Fonda, and David Beckham, who will also receive a star this year. The “Kiss” singer chatted with a Walk of Famer about the possibility of a nomination before his death but said that he was “not ready” for the honor, according to Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, People reports.

Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum on Feb. 19, 1985, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) –

Walk of Fame Selection Panel Chairman Peter Roth sang the 2025 honorees’ praises in a statement, saying that the Walk of Fame “has made history again.”

“As Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025,” Roth said in a press release. “Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

The rules for nominating a celebrity to receive a star change after a celebrity’s death. There is a two-year mourning period and the late celebrity’s family or estate has to sign off on the nomination, Martinez told People.

Prince’s family was involved in a six-year-long battle over his estate, resolving the matter in 2022. The conflict may have led to the longer delay in the singer receiving his star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has not announced the specific date that Prince will receive his star. According to Martinez, a late celebrity’s family or estate has two years to schedule a date after a nomination is approved.