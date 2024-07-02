Jonathan Owens says ‘no words’ can describe his pride in Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens celebrated wife Simone Biles on making her third Olympic Games. 

Jul 2, 2024
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles will officially be headlining the USA gymnastics team when she competes in her third Olympics later this month, and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is already extremely proud.

After news broke Sunday that the 27-year-old gymnast, had, in fact, qualified for her third Olympic Games during the trials in Minneapolis, Owens, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to express his excitement.

“No words can describe how proud of you [I] am baby,” the NFL player wrote in the caption of the post, which also included a carousel of photos featuring one of the couple embracing and shots of Biles in action during the trials. “Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, [I] was speechless.”

Owens continued by expressing his gratitude to be “apart [sic] of this journey” with his wife.

“I can’t wait to be able to watch you there in Paris,” he added, gushing that he was “so happy” for her.

“Cheers to going to your third Olympic Games. Just sounds so surreal being able to say my wife is the best to EVER do it, how did [I] get so lucky 😌 I love you so much 🤞🏽🤞🏽” Owens said, concluding the caption. 

When Biles arrives in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, she will be only the fourth female gymnast ever to qualify for three U.S. teams. The small list includes none other than Dominique Dawes, the first Black gymnast to earn a gold medal at the Games

On Sunday, during interviews with reporters following the trials, Biles revealed that Owens will have time off from the Chicago Bears to accompany her in Paris. 

“I think it’s super exciting that we get to be in each other’s elements and supporting each other’s dreams and goals,” she said, per People magazine. “It is these memories that we make that we’ll never get back.”

She added, “Anytime we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited because our schedules don’t align that much,” she continued. “So whenever it does, it’s really important for the both of us to show up and support.” 

