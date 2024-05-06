Cardi B and Sha’Carri Richardson get their nails done together ahead of the Paris Olympics

When Sha’Carri Richardson arrives in Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympics, she’s sure to have at least one VIP fan cheering her on: Cardi B.

In a promotional segment for NBC advertising the Paris Olympics which aired first on May 4 during the network’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby, Richardson meets up with her fellow fake nail enthusiast Cardi B to indulge in manicures and girl talk ahead of the big international sports event.

“I’ve been dying to meet you and I’ve been dying to talk to you,” Cardi B says as she welcomes the runner into a luxurious hotel suite at the start of the video, which features the two receiving manicures and talking openly about Richardson’s training, her mentality, and how much Cardi B loves Paris.

“A 9-to-5 in corporate is my 9-to-5 on the track working out,” Richardson explained to the rapper when asked what her training schedule is like. Richardson adds that she trains five days a week.

“It’s worth the hard work, it’s worth the sacrifices. In those moments it shows that this is why I do what I do,” said the sprinter.

In August 2023, Richardson earned the title of fastest woman in the world when she set a record time and placed first in the 100-meter race at the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary, per People.

Richardson’s upcoming romp in Paris is highly anticipated especially following her high-profile disqualification for the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for cannabis in 2021. She’s expected to qualify for the Paris Games at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials at the end of June.

“I have no plans of letting life, adversity, any obstacle [stop] me from being in Paris,” Richardson noted in the video before the ladies’ conversation switched to their excitement to experience the Olympics in a “lit” city.

“Paris is like one of my favorite places in the world,” Cardi B said, adding that “when the Olympics is in a lit city, it changes the mood.”

Richardson agreed. “I feel like the fun is gonna be restored,” she said.

When Richardson personally invited Cardi B to watch her compete in July, the rapper said, “I will come just for you…and shopping.”

As the video ends, Richardson reveals her Olympic-themed, extra-long manicure for the camera. The full set that includes Olympic colors and gold embellishments are par for the course for the runner whose penchant for long nails reminds many of the late sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner, known as Flo-Jo, who also was known to sport long nails on the track.

The video is marked as “Part 1,” so this could mean this isn’t the last we’ll see of this duo together before the Olympics wraps.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are slated to begin airing on NBC and Peacock July 26.