Simone Biles shuts down husband Jonathan Owens’ social media critics

Simone Biles does not find social media’s snarky comments about her husband funny. This weekend, after winning another women’s all-around title at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, Biles took a moment to address critics of her marriage.

“I’m going to quickly address this. The joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly disrespectful to my relationship and my husband,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story on May 19. “So I’m going ahead and saying this one time. Respectfully, f— off. “

After marrying Jonathan Owens in April 2023, the four-time Olympian’s relationship became a hot topic following her husband’s appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. When asked about the beginning of his relationship with Biles, Owens admitted to not knowing who she was initially and his belief that “men are the catch.” Sparking a slew of social media debates and think pieces, Biles previously addressed the controversy last month during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me,” she said of her husband’s conversation with “The Pivot” hosts. “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”

In addition to clarifying her husband’s comments on the podcast, Biles explained how she initially thought people’s cries for her to divorce Owens over the situation were “hilarious.” However, as more and more comments arose, the discourse began to “really hurt.”

Recommended Stories

“Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?’ …That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” Biles admitted, per People magazine. “Because for me, it’s like talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”

Despite social media’s perception of their relationship, Biles and her husband are each other’s biggest supporters. As previously reported by theGrio, the gymnast supported her husband throughout his NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, and now Owens is returning the favor as Biles returns to gymnastics.

After Biles recorded some of the highest scores this weekend at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, Owens celebrated his wife’s accomplishment on Instagram.

“Still in awe of last night 😍 Another one!!!! 🥇 You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing,” he captioned a carousel post of images from the gymnastics competition. “I’m here with you every step of the way, wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Similarly, Biles shared her appreciation for her husband’s support at the event saying, “​​my whole heart 🤎🤞🏾 the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” in her own Instagram post.

As she prepares to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, the gymnast is blocking out all negativity.

“If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that,” she warned critics on her Instagram story. “@ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much.”