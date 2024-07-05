Top 40 Black celebrities and what made them famous

Follow the latest Black American celeb news

These 40 notable Black celebrities have made their mark in entertainment. Here are some of the most impactful and recognizable Black American stars and what made them famous.

Beyoncé

After achieving success as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé launched her solo career with hit albums such as “Dangerously in Love” (2003), “I Am…Sasha Fierce” (2008) and “Lemonade” (2016). Her latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” dropped in March 2024. Beyoncé has won 32 Grammys, breaking the record in 2023 for the most Grammy Awards won by a solo artist. She reigns Queen of Black celebrities.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z is one of the most influential Black celebrities in the entertainment industry. Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z’s first stage name as a rapper was Jazzy. His debut album, “Reasonable Doubt” (1996), sold over 1 million copies and was released by Roc-A-Fella Records, a New York City-based record label that Jay-Z founded with two of his friends, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba became one of the most acclaimed Black male celebrities for playing Baltimore drug dealer Stringer Bell on HBO’s “The Wire” (2002-2008). Elba’s many other high-profile film and television roles include Monty in “Daddy’s Little Girls” (2007), Derek in “Obsessed” (2009) and Nelson Mandela in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (2013).

Oprah Winfrey

As one of the most influential Black women celebrities, Oprah Winfrey is an actress, philanthropist, producer and global media leader. She hosted the highest-rated daytime TV talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” for 25 years (1986-2011). Oprah elevated her brand as CEO and chairman of her cable network, OWN. In 1986, she founded Harpo Entertainment Group in Chicago, producing feature films, TV movies and miniseries.

Kendrick Lamar

Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar initially rapped under the name K-Dot. He was selling his mixtapes when entrepreneur and record producer Dr. Dre discovered him. Lamar’s music career blew up in 2012 after he released his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” His Black celebrity status was recently elevated by an ongoing diss track feud with fellow rapper Drake.

Tyler Perry

Actor, producer, writer and director Tyler Perry is one of the most successful Black celebrities in the television and film industry. In 2008, Perry opened the first major film studio owned by a solo Black American. Known best for portraying his signature character, Madea, Louisiana-born Perry produced his first stage play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” on the Chitlin Circuit.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson began her career at LSU. At the 2019 NCAA Division Championship, she clocked 10.75 seconds in the 100-meter sprint and won gold medals in the 2023 World Championships and the 2017 Pan American U20 Championships. Richardson competed on the U.S. Olympic team at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She is surely the fastest on our list of Black celebrities.

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he has four NBA championship rings. In 2018, James opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. The school is dedicated to helping students who have fallen behind excel in its STEM curriculum.

Shonda Rhimes

Television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes stands tall among Black female celebs. She is best known for creating popular TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005), “Scandal” (2012), “How To Get Away with Murder” (2014) and “Bridgerton” (2020). The award-winning author, producer and television creator is the CEO of the global media company Shondaland, consisting of streaming content, merchandise and brand partnerships.

Kevin Hart

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s 2011 comedy special “Laugh at My Pain” catapulted him to star status. He rose in movies with hits such as “Think Like a Man” (2012) and “Ride Along” (2016). Hart got his start in 2001 with a recurring television role on the short-lived series “Undeclared.”

A$AP Rocky

Rapper A$AP Rocky is among the entertainment industry’s most famous young Black celebs. Rocky is a member of the hip-hop group A$AP Mob. The release of his mixtape “Live. Love. A$AP” in 2011 landed him a record deal with RCA Records, Polo Grounds Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The rapper is in a relationship with singer Rihanna. They have two sons together, RZA and Riot.

Will Smith

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, with films grossing over $9.3 billion. Smith’s memoir, “It Takes Will,” chronicles his journey from growing up in West Philadelphia to becoming one of the biggest Black celebrities in history. At the 2022 Oscars, Smith made headlines when he slapped host Chris Rock. Smith is now promoting his new movie, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” with Martin Lawrence.

Quinta Brunson

Emmy-award-winning comedian, producer, director and writer Quinta Brunson is one of the most captivating Black women in show business. She began as a video producer at BuzzFeed and left to create and write original content. She is the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Janine Teagues in “Abbott Elementary.”

Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith, Jr.

Rapper Method Man began his career as a member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. He frequently collaborates with fellow rapper Redman and performs as a solo artist. He had a big collaboration hit with Mary J. Blige, “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.” He now stars in the Starz crime drama, “Power Book II: Ghost,” as attorney Davis Maclean.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph rose to fame on Broadway, film and television. She’s a national bestselling author and an Emmy Awards winner. She starred in over 100 episodes of the popular sitcom “Moesha” and had numerous roles in various television series. Ralph created the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination as Best Actress.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is one of only 19 EGOT- (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winners in the entertainment industry. Some of Davis’ most memorable film and television roles include the mom in “Antwone Fisher” (2002), Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” (2020), a maid in “The Help”(2011) and law professor Annalise Keating in the drama series “How To Get Away with Murder” (2014).

Mary J. Blige

Lauded the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige has 14 albums and nine Grammys. She pours her heart and soul out into her music following difficult times in her life. In recent years, the singer expanded her talents to acting. Her current TV role is Monet Tejada in “Power Book II: Ghost.” In 2028, a judge ordered Blige to pay her estranged husband, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, $30,000 monthly in temporary spousal support.

Halle Bailey

Singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey got her start singing with her sister in the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. She’s best known for her lead role in Disney’s fantasy musical “The Little Mermaid” (2023), which brought controversy about a Black woman portraying the character. In 2015, Beyoncé signed Bailey and her sister to a five-year contract on her music label, Parkwood Entertainment.

Travis Scott

Houston, Texas native Travis Scott gained popularity with his 2012 rap single, “Love Sick.” He then signed with Kanye West on his G.O.O.D. Music record label, followed by a recording contract with Sony Records. Scott is also popularly known as the ex-partner of media personality Kylie Jenner. The former couple share a son and a daughter.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Rapper and hip-hop artist 50 Cent became a household name in the early 2000s. While attending elementary school, he became a boxer and drug dealer. In 2003, he released his debut album, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin,” catapulting his career into an entertainment mogul. He has executive produced 12 television shows, including “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost” and “BMF” on the Starz network.

Ice Spice

Once referred to as “the princess of rap” by Nicki Minaj, 23-year-old rapper Ice Spice began her career in 2021 as a communications student and volleyball player at SUNY Purchase. Born Isis Gaston, Ice Spice raps about love and female empowerment. Her signature ginger curly fro makes this princess easily recognizable. She recently formed a friendship and musical connection with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg’s claim to fame began with her one-woman HBO special as Moms Mabley. Her biggest role in film was Celie in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s story, “The Color Purple” (1985). Known by the mononym Whoopi, she made her mark in entertainment and is an EGOT winner. Whoopi is now the long-time moderator of the daytime talk show “The View.”

Serena Williams

A revolutionary in women’s tennis, Serena Williams is famous for her dynamic style of play. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles on her own, 14 with her sister Venus and three Olympic doubles gold medals. She began her tennis career at the age of 14 in 1995. In 2017, she married Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. The couple has two daughters together.

Megan Thee Stallion

At 5’10” and with a voluptuous stature, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, better known as Megan Thee Stallion, is formidable. The rapper’s career took off around 2010 during the era of up-and-coming female rappers. Her first single, “Like a Stallion,” was released in 2016. After that, men began referring to her as a stallion, and her moniker stuck.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is an entertainment powerhouse. She gained huge recognition for her role as Olivia Pope on the ABC television series “Scandal.” An activist, director, actor and Emmy-award-winning executive producer, Washington was the first Black woman to lead a network television series since 1974.

Ava DuVernay

Producer, writer and director Ava DuVernay specializes in exploring the diversity and complexity of the Black American experience. Her films and television shows mostly focus on racial inequities in America. Some of DuVernay’s highly acclaimed work includes the OWN Network’s television drama series “Queen Sugar” and the civil rights film “Selma.”

Coco Jones

Previously rejected by Hollywood, former child Disney star Coco Jones has reclaimed her Black celebrity status as a sultry R&B singer and actor on the hit Peacock streaming drama “Bel-Air.” One of the new young Black celebs, Jones signed with WME Agency and Def Jam and received five Grammy nominations for her platinum single “ICU.”

Simone Biles

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles began taking gymnastics classics at 6 years old. At 16, she won the gold medal, and status as a true Black celebrity, in the 2013 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerpen, Belgium. That year, she introduced a new repertoire skill, which has become known as “The Biles” in gymnastics competitions.

Jennifer Hudson

Singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson got her start as a finalist on Season 3 of “American Idol” in 2004. She won a Tony award as a producer of “A Strange Loop,” an Oscar for her role as Effie in “Dreamgirls,” two Grammys and a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media on “Baby Yaga.” Her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” won the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

Rihanna

Born in Saint Michael, Barbados, Rihanna wowed fans as the headliner of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show while pregnant with her second child with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna’s first hit single, “Pon de Replay,” reached number two on the Hot 100 chart. In 2021, it was estimated that around $1.4 billion of Rihanna’s wealth came from her cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty.

Taraji P. Henson

Washington, D.C. native and Howard University graduate Taraji P. Henson has made her mark as one of the most famous female Black celebrities. She garnered multiple recurring TV roles, most notably as Cookie on “Empire.” Henson’s standout movie roles were in “Baby Boy,” “Hustle and Flow” and most recently as Shug Avery in the 2023 film “The Color Purple.”

Usher

Grammy-winning R&B and pop star Usher has entertained fans for decades with hits like “Confessions,” “Yeah!” and “Burn.”He headlined the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas on the same day he released his ninth solo album, “Coming Home.” As if that wasn’t enough, he also got married after the Super Bowl game.

Naomi Campbell

London-born international supermodel and media personality Naomi Campbell is also an actress and producer. Campbell was the first Black female model to appear on the cover of Time, British Vogue and French Vogue Magazine. Discovered in London at the age of 15, Campbell is one of the five original supermodels and has graced more than 500 magazine covers throughout her career.

Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone Christina Pearman practically grew up on television. Her first acting role was Olivia on “The Cosby Show” (1984). She then played Nicole Lee on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” (1992) and Raven Baxter on “That’s So Raven” (2003). She performed on several Disney soundtracks as a member of the group “The Cheetah Girls.” As an adult, she joined the ABC daytime talk show “The View” (1997) as a panelist.

Chris Rock

Actor and comedian Chris Rock has amassed millions throughout his career. Starting as a stand-up comedian, Rock’s first movie role was as a parking valet in “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987). In 1990, he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He made headlines in 2016 in a much-publicized divorce from his wife of almost 20 years, Malaak-Compton Rock. He is iconic among Balck celebrities.

Tyla

South African singer-songwriter Tyla climbed the Billboard charts with her song “Water.” Fans have seen the 21-year-old on tour with entertainer Chris Brown. One of our youngest Black celebrities, Tyla dropped out of university to pursue her passion for music full-time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became a TikTok sensation performing song covers and dance routines.

Lee Daniels

Television and film director, producer and screenwriter Lee Daniels brings authenticity and deep character insight to his projects. He founded Lee Daniels Entertainment in 2001, and the production company’s first feature film was the Academy Award-nominated and -winning film “Monster’s Ball.” Daniels’ other hit films include “The Butler,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Precious.”

Denzel Washington

Among the many Black celebrities in Hollywood, actor and film producer Denzel Washington is known for his powerful and engaging performances. Washington consistently defies the notion that Black actors can’t draw mainstream white audiences to theaters. He performed in five Broadway productions, including the critically acclaimed “A Raisin in the Sun” (2014). Two of his most memorable roles were as Malcolm X in “Malcolm X” (1992) and as boxer Rubin Carter in “The Hurricane” (1990).

Damson Idris

British actor Damson Idris is of Nigerian descent and was born in London. He debuted as a stageplay actor in Ade Solanke’s production “Pandora’s Box.” He won an Emmy in 2024 as the lead in John Singleton’s FX hit crime drama “Snowfall.”

He previously dated Lori Harvey, daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey. Keep an eye out for this rising Black celebrity.

Common

Rapper, actor and producer Common gained mainstream success for his positive, thought-provoking spoken-word style of hip-hop. One award away from being an EGOT, Common is the first rapper to garner an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar. He’s been scrutinized for his extensive dating history, having been linked to several Black female celebrities.