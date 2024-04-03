Shonda Rhimes praises ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for historic Season 21 renewal: ‘I could not be more grateful’

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans can rejoice: The longstanding series has officially been renewed for Season 21!

“The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” Shonda Rhimes, the series creator and executive producer, told Variety. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

The renewal of “Grey’s Anatomy” helps it maintain its designation as the longest primetime medical drama in TV history. It originally earned that honor in 2019, continuing its run on ABC since airing its first episode in 2005. Additionally, the show is ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

“Grey’s Anatomy’s” lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, surprised fans last year when it was reported that her 18-year tenure on the show would end. However, her departure lasted only briefly, as the veteran actress only scaled back her role as a series regular. Pompeo returned in Season 20 as a recurring character, appearing in a few episodes.

Other “Grey’s Anatomy” cast members include Chandra Wilson, Kelly McCreary, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd. Midori Francis, Niko Terho and James Pickens Jr.

In March, all previous seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” became available to stream on Hulu. New episodes will become available on the streaming platform the following day after airing on ABC. Netflix — the streaming platform Rhimes signed an exclusive deal with back in 2017 — also has past seasons of the hospital drama among its offerings.