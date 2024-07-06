Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

Garcia also complained that other fighters had made racist statements without being disciplined by the WBC

Jul 6, 2024

Ryan Garcia apologized in a series of social media posts on Friday after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks, also announced on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab.

“I take all responsibility for my words,” Garcia wrote in one post. “And it’s been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY.”

Garcia added: “I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on.”

Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Super lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

After his apology, Garcia posted several more times. Among his comments: “I stand on the fact that a black man can be racist” and “In the hood everyone has said the N word.”

Garcia also complained that other fighters had made racist statements without being disciplined by the WBC.

Recommended Stories

Sports

Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

News

Last known survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre challenge Oklahoma high court decision

Sports

Coco Gauff strives to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal, but is aiming higher than that

Entertainment

25 star-studded Black actors you should know

Entertainment

Top 40 Black celebrities and what made them famous

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ video dropped, and a victory lap never looked so sweet 

Entertainment

Is ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reboot already a flop?

Lifestyle

Are single people entitled to a plus-one at weddings? Social media has strong feelings

SHARE THIS ARTICLE