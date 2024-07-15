Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania, charged with illegal drug possession

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been arrested and charged with illegal drug possession after headlining a music festival in Romania.

Khalifa performed at “Beach, Please!” festival in Costinesti, Romania, where he allegedly consumed cannabis on stage, according to French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP). Authorities arrested the rapper after allegedly finding cannabis in his possession in the early hours of Sunday, July 14, AFP reported.

Khalifa is facing up to 10 years in prison as cannabis is considered a “risk drug” in Romania, according to the French outlet. The rapper was shown on social media “being escorted from the venue by Romanian authorities,” AFP reported.

The Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization DIICOT released a statement shortly after the arrest on Sunday.

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” (DIICOT) said per AFP.

Khalifa, along with several others, were taken in for questioning early Sunday morning, a source told the outlet. The rapper was reportedly charged and released shortly afterward.

Khalifa released a statement about the incident on X (Twitter) later that same day.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” he wrote on the social media platform. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Cannabis use is a large part of Khalifa’s music and public image. In January, he joked on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about attending his son’s parent-teacher conferences while high.

“Hell yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Khalifa told host Alex Cooper. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

The investigation into Khalifa is ongoing, prosecutors told AFP.