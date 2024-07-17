Is LeBron James being a bad parent by letting Bronny go to the NBA?

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.



I feel bad for Bronny James. He’s out there on the floor, playing for the Lakers in summer league ball, missing shots, chucking up airballs, blowing defensive assignments, and repeatedly proving that he does not belong in the NBA. He’s averaging 4.3 points a game and has yet to hit a single three-pointer. If he’s struggling this much in the summer league, he’s not ready for the real deal. And his failures are happening in front of the world. He’s got real pros like Jaylen Brown, the NBA Finals MVP, sitting courtside saying Bronny’s not at the pro level. It’s sad, and it’s not entirely Bronny’s fault.

Bronny is the ultimate nepo baby — he got the job solely because of his powerful father, LeBron James. LeBron walked so Bronny could brick. Part of me is happy to see Bronny get the thrill of a lifetime — playing with the Lakers. I see his parents beaming at him with pride and I’m happy to see a Black child getting to experience that joy. I’ve spent decades watching so many unqualified white kids feel that same joy. We all know white kids who are unprepared to do dad’s job or to work at his company, but dad gets them a job anyway. Black kids rarely get to do that.

Sports

But Bronny’s also giving me “take your kid to work day” vibes. He looks like the boss’ son out there, missing shots and getting blown past when he’s defending but still playing. Sometimes, he looks so lost out there that it’s giving Make-A-Wish kid vibes. Like everyone knows Bronny shouldn’t be there, but hey, let’s pass him the ball and make sure he has a fun day. I wonder how much resentment his teammates feel.

I wonder how much of this is Bronny’s dream and how much of this is LeBron’s dream. We’ll never know the exact percentage, but we know this is partly LeBron’s. He told us repeatedly that he wanted to play with his son. But within that, I see a possible parenting mistake. I see LeBron’s paternal joy — his desire to play alongside his son — at war with his paternal responsibility to guide his son the right way. Let me explain.

Gen Xers know that when we were kids, our parents were not our friends. For better or worse, they put themselves on a level above us. Nowadays, there’s a culture of parents being more like friends or peers. The parent/friend would say I want to play with my son; that would be so much fun, and I’m on the Lakers, so I’ll help make him a Laker. The parent/protector would say I’d love for you to be in the league; that would be a dream come true, but if I’m being honest with myself, I can see that you’re not NBA ready, and if you come into the league too early it won’t be good for your development as a player. As a parent, my wants should come after your needs. I need to guide you into another year or two in college. That way, you can become the best you can be. Parents are supposed to help guide kids into becoming their best selves. I don’t know if LeBron is doing that here.

Toure is a host and writer at TheGrio. He hosts the TheGrio TV show “Masters of the Game,” and he created the award-winning podcast “Being Black: The ’80s” and its upcoming sequel “Being Black: The ’70s.” He is also the creator of “Star Stories” and the author of eight books, including “Nothing Compares 2 U an oral history of Prince.” He also hosts a podcast called “Toure Show.” He is also a husband and a father of two.