Lindsey Harding will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ first female assistant coach, AP source says

The 40-year-old Harding was the G League's coach of the year last season with the Stockton Kings, becoming the first woman to win the award.

Jul 17, 2024
Lindsey Harding (above), shown in April 2023, is joining JJ Redick's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Harding and Redick have been close since both stars played at Duke over the a four-year span. (Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven’t publicly announced Redick’s first coaching staff, which also includes former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks. Harding will be the 17-time NBA champion team’s first female assistant coach.

The 40-year-old Harding was the G League’s coach of the year last season with the Stockton Kings, becoming the first woman to win the award. The former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick previously was an assistant coach, a player development coach and a scout for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

Harding and Redick have been close since both collegiate stars played at Duke over the same four-year span. Harding was the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2007 before she embarked on a nine-year WNBA playing career, including two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Harding’s Stockton Kings went 24-10 and reached the G League’s conference finals last season.

ESPN, Redick’s former employer, first reported Harding’s addition to the Lakers.

