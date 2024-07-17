Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Idris Elba among 2024 Emmy Award nominees

The 2024 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Wednesday morning with Black talent picking up nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Lead Actor, and more.

Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph joined actor Tony Hale and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego to announce this year’s nominees at the El Capitan Theatre in a ceremony that was also streamed live.

Fresh off her Emmy win at the 75th Emmy Awards in January, Ayo Edebiri is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her performance in “The Bear.” Quinta Brunson also received an Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” along with Maya Rudolph, nominated for her performance in the Apple TV+ series “Loot.”

An Emmy statue is seen Sept. 12, 2022, on the red carpet ahead of the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Idris Elba and Donald Glover are both Emmy nominees this year. Elba is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series for his performance in “Hijack,” while Glover received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series for his role in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

“The Morning Show” co-stars Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman are both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for their roles in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ show. “Abbott Elementary” continues its reign as the comedy king of television with co-stars Ralph, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams all receiving outstanding supporting nominations for their performances.

Aja Naomi King nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her performance in “Lessons in Chemistry.” Lamorne Morris received his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in “Fargo.” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won her first Oscar earlier this year, is now nominated for her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” also continued its Emmys dominance, earning eight nominations including Outstanding Reality Competition program.

The 2024 Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT on ABC.

Check out the partial list of top nominees below, per Variety. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Limited or Anthology Series

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Outstanding Animated Program

“Blue Eye Samurai”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Scavengers Reign”

“The Simpsons”

“X-Men ’97”