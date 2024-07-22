Brittney Griner admits it ‘sucks’ to head to the Olympics after welcoming her son

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are officially parents for the first time. After announcing their pregnancy in April, the couple just welcomed a baby boy.

During an appearance on the CBS Sports’ podcast “We Need To Talk,” the professional basketball player, 33, shared that she and Cherelle welcomed their son on July 8.

Griner said, “I’ll just drop it: He’s here.”

“He is amazing,” she continued. “They say as soon you see him it’s just like everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window, and that’s literally what happens.”

In a separate appearance on NBC, Griner shared they named their son Bash.

“Baby Bash got here,” she said.

The couple announced they were expecting in April in a social media post that included a photo of the couple holding hands next to an ultrasound and Cherelle’s baby bump. At the time, Cherelle wrote, “I can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.”

In early June, they also shared images from their maternity photo shoot, which included the two embracing in glamorous intimate wear.

While speaking on “We Need To Talk,” Griner noted that Bash arriving in early July “kind of sucks.” On NBC, she elaborated, adding that it is “hard” knowing she has to leave in a matter of days for the Paris Olympics, which kick off on July 26. Thankfully, she suspects “he’ll understand” in time.

After correcting a reporter who referred to her as a new mom, Griner also shared that Bash will call her “Pops.” From the sounds of it, Baby Bash has already made quite the impression on his Pops, who also revealed to CBS Sports that in the few weeks since his birth, “my whole has turned into [photos of] him now.”

She told NBC, “Every minute, I feel like he’s popping into my head. Literally, everything revolves around him. And I love it.”

Nevertheless, along with new parenthood, Griner is looking forward to the Paris Olympics. The US Women’s basketball team is scheduled to begin competing on July 29.

“BG is locked in and ready to go,” Griner told NBC.

Referencing her 10-month imprisonment in Russia for possession of cannabis in 2022, Griner added, “I’m happy, I’m in a great place. I’m representing my country, the country that fought for me to come back. I’m gonna represent it well.”