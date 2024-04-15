Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle expecting first child

Congratulations are in order for Brittney Griner!

According to People, the WNBA star and her wife of nearly five years, Cherelle Griner, shared in a joint Instagram post on Saturday that they are expecting their first child.

Cherelle posted a photo of herself and her wife holding hands next to an ultrasound of their unborn child, sharing, “I can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.”

WNBA star Brittney Griner (right) kisses her wife, Cherelle Griner after her Phoenix Mercury team defeated the Las Vegas Aces in a 2021 playoff game. The two announced over the weekend that they will soon be parents. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She noted that the baby is due in July, using the hashtags “#BabyGrinerComingSoon” and “#July2024.”

Brittney and Cherelle met over a decade ago while attending Baylor University from 2009 to 2013 and started dating years later. They tied the knot in June 2019.

Then, in February 2022, Brittney was arrested on drug charges in Russia, where she was scheduled to play in an off-season basketball game. After months in Russian custody and a trial that spanned weeks, the Phoenix Mercury star received a nine-year prison sentence.

She was eventually released in December 2022.

After Brittney’s release, Cherelle expressed deep relief knowing that her wife was finally returning home, and they would have a chance to rebuild their lives and reconnect with each other.

“I had thought about that moment a thousand times, and I thought I would be full of tears,” she said at the time, People reported. “But I was overwhelmingly happy. It was the first time I was able to finally exhale, and I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God, this is such a great day.'”