Watch: White House reacts to Sonya Massey shooting; vows Biden will still pursue police reform

In the final months of Joe Biden’s presidency, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells theGrio the president is not done with pushing for police reform. Jean-Pierre, who discussed the Illinois state police shooting of Sonya Massey at the top of the daily press briefing on Wednesday, also expects Harris is elected president, to push for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act if she is elected as the next president of the United States.

