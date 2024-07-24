Watch: White House reacts to Sonya Massey shooting; vows Biden will still pursue police reform

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said both President Biden and Vice President Harris extended their condolences to Sonya Massey’s family.

Jul 24, 2024

In the final months of Joe Biden’s presidency, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells theGrio the president is not done with pushing for police reform. Jean-Pierre, who discussed the Illinois state police shooting of Sonya Massey at the top of the daily press briefing on Wednesday, also expects Harris is elected president, to push for  passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act if she is elected as the next president of the United States. 

