Coco Gauff will be Team USA’s female flag bearer at the 2024 Olympic Games

Black excellence will be at the forefront of the 2024 Olympics for Team USA. Earlier this week, commentator Snoop Dogg was announced as a torchbearer for this year’s opening ceremony, while the country’s Olympic team selected LeBron James to carry the American flag into the Olympics. Today, Team USA announced that Coco Gauff will be standing alongside the NBA star as the female flag bearer.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said, per NBC.

The 20-year-old tennis champion will reportedly make history as the youngest U.S. opening ceremony flag bearer, breaking the record held by skier Cindy Nelson since 1976. Additionally, like James, who is the first basketball player to serve as flag bearer, Gauff is the first US tennis player to wave the flag at the opening ceremony.

Gauff says she was “completely shocked” when she received the news from her teammates. In an interview with the “Today” show, the tennis star admitted she was “a little bit upset” when Chris Eubanks, the teammate and friend who nominated her, interrupted their team photoshoot to give a speech about Gauff.

“I was like, ‘Why are you doing this right now?’ And then he ended with that, and I was completely shocked. [It] never would’ve crossed my mind. I have no words, honestly,” she added, recalling how the moment made her emotional. “I didn’t want to cry in front of my teammates…but when I called my mom, I started crying. I think it’s even more special — even now I get emotional thinking about it — that so many incredible people just think that I’m [worthy] of this. It means a lot, truly.”

Thanking her teammates again on X, Gauff reflected on the journey to this milestone After qualifying for what was supposed to be her first Olympic Games in 2021, Gauff was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s crazy how some of the darkest moments in your life can prep you for the biggest one,” she said. “And not only am I here, playing my first Olympics…I usually have goals, and I wouldn’t say predict, but I believe I can do certain things. And I definitely would never have believed or predicted that I could do this.”

In addition to the honor of being a flag bearer, Gauff is excited to represent Team USA alongside James. Despite exchanging words on social media, the athletes have reportedly never met in person, something Gauff is looking forward to.

“I’ve seen him in person at a bunch of Miami Heat games when I was a kid, and some recent games. But I’ve never actually met him,” she said, per “Today.” “So this is a cool circumstance to be meeting him and I guess I’ll actually get to know him a little bit.”

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world,” she told NBC.