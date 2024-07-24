I have known Kamala for years, and she’s always been an inspiration

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

I know Vice President Kamala Harris. We were introduced years ago when she was the district attorney of San Francisco. One of my closest friends is married to one of her closest friends, so on several occasions, we had lunch or dinner. She’s a great dinner companion; we both love to argue and it was a thrill to go back and forth with her over ideas and big questions.

At that point, it was already clear that she was an extraordinary person. Not because of her important position but because of her personality and her knowledge and her way of looking at the world. She gave me some valuable life advice that I treasured, and every time I saw her, she seemed like a cool, brilliant big sister. She was definitely a sister. It was clear that she loved Black people and it was also clear that she was determined to make the world a better place.

Even then, decades ago, Kamala gave off a sense that she was destined for big things. She made me feel like I would be comfortable having her as a leader. I hate it when reporters ask questions like, “Years ago, did you have any idea that this day would come?” because no one ever knows what the future holds. This is one case that’s different. If a reporter asked me, “Did you ever think, after all those lunches and dinners with Kamala, that one day she would be the Democratic nominee for president?” I would have to say “yes.” Even way back when, she seemed like someone who could become a historical figure.

When I watch her, I feel connected not only because I know her but also because of my admiration for her as an amazing person. I know she could be a great president. I know she can slay the orange democracy-eating dragon on the other side. I’m thrilled that history has placed her in this spot and I feel comfortable knowing she is up to this monumental fight.

I hear some people saying they’re worried about her candidacy but to know Kamala is to have faith in her. I know some would say the issue isn’t her, it’s America. They fear the country is not ready to vote for a Black woman. Even those Americans who are not racist or sexist are worried about the many others who are. They fear this election is too monumental to risk nominating a Black woman. But that mindset centers the opinions of bigots. That mindset demands that we respect the perspective of people who are racist and sexist. We should put them first and live in fear of what they think? No, I can’t be a part of that.

Since the moment it became clear that Kamala was the presumptive nominee, a wave of excitement has rushed through Democrats — especially Black Dems. Especially, especially Black female Dems, including my friend Donna Brazile, who made her impassioned case for Kamala on this site. To my fellow Dems, welcome to the KHive. I’ve been excited about Kamala’s leadership potential for decades. In Kamala, we have a candidate we can be excited about.

Toure is a host and writer at TheGrio. He hosts the TheGrio TV show “Masters of the Game,” and he created the award-winning podcast “Being Black: The ’80s” and its upcoming sequel “Being Black: The ’70s.” He is also the creator of “Star Stories” and the author of eight books, including “Nothing Compares 2 U an oral history of Prince.” He also hosts a podcast called “Toure Show.” He is also a husband and a father of two.

