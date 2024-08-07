How Tim Walz helped make it possible to get justice for George Floyd

The Minnesota governor made a bold and usual move after police officer Derrick Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd's neck. Now as Vice President Kamala Harris' pick for her presidential ticket, Gov. Tim Walz will face scrutiny from Republicans and the conservative right over his handling of the the protests.

Aug 7, 2024
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 03: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press on June 3, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Earlier today the state's Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter had been filed against former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao in the death of George Floyd. Ellison also announced that charges against former officer Derek Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder. On May 25, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes while detaining him on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd went unconscious and died at the scene. The other officer were part of the responding team. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new vice presidential ticket pick is a governor who played a significant role in getting the officer who murdered George Floyd held accountable. 

After Floyd, 46, was tragically killed by police officer Derrick Chauvin, in 2020 during an encounter outside a convenience store in Minneapolis, the nation erupted in protest. 

During this crisis, it was Governor Tim Walz who took a bold and unusual step of taking the case away from the county prosecutor— and giving it to the state’s attorney general Keith Ellison.

Local activists celebrated the move, as many worried that the county prosecutor, Mike Freeman couldn’t be relied upon to try the case fairly— and they expressed concern that Freeman took four days to bring charges for Chauvin.

Governor Walz reportedly made the decision to escalate the case to the state after talking with George Floyd’s family, according to The Associated Press. Chauvin was ultimately sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

“I gained personal respect for him in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, when he reached out to the Floyd family on multiple occasions – and later to the family of Daunte Wright, and used his position to advocate for passage of police reform legislation,” says Attorney Ben Crump, as reported by Newsweek.

In a recent interview with theGrio, Keith Ellison told journalist April Ryan, that voters “will like” Walz.

But some Republicans and other critics have already starting attacking Walz over his response during the George Floyd protests in Minnesota. Because Walz didn’t immediately call in the National Guard at the request of city officials, Walz’s opponents say he let the city burn during the unrest.

It’s a line of attack that will pick up especially as they seek to paint Walz as an extreme radical liberal— and not the beloved former school teacher and coach who signed free breakfast and lunch laws into effect as governor.

