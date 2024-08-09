Lauryn Hill is blaming the media for poor ticket sales when the mirror and the economy are right there



Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Much as I would love to see Ms. Lauryn Hill in concert, I’m several years removed from the level of risk-taking that involves dealing with Ticketmaster and all those fees for someone who either will show up late or not show up at all.

I rooted for everyone else who took a chance, but three days before Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were to begin the North American leg of the tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in Tampa, Florida, ticket holders were starting to receive notices of refunds.

One day later, Ms. Hill posted a lengthy statement to social media to confirm that the 18-date tour would no longer be happening — alleging that “media sensationalism and clickbait headlines” were to blame.

Part of the statement reads:

“Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlets’ penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.” Ms. Hill went on to say that October dates in Manchester, London, Paris and Amsterdam were still scheduled to go ahead, and added: “For our fans in North America when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force.”

Translation: When demand returns in America and Toronto, so will my show.

Ms. Hill’s disappointment is understandable.

Last November, when she had to postpone these dates due to a vocal injury, she wrote on Instagram: “I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing—those who’ve witnessed it can testify.”

Entertainment

She said the tour and its reception reminded her of “less complicated times.”

As a fan of Ms. Hill and remembering her at her solo peak, I had hoped she could recapture this feeling when the tour relaunched.

Her most recent performances — including at the BET Awards — have been stellar and vocally she’s sounded her strongest in years,

In her statement, she described performing live as “a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and a testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.”

However, and with all due respect, Ms. Lauryn Hill writes as if she’s had absolutely nothing to do with the creation of headlines she’s complaining about.

I recall what she said only a year ago while performing at a concert in Los Angeles in response to her long-standing reputation of keeping her show attendees waiting well beyond showtime to begin performing.

“You’re saying, ‘She’s late. She’s late a lot. Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this … stage every night … God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support … When [the debut] sold so many records, no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’”

Some of us remember when she invoked God in past lawsuits. That didn’t turn out so well either if memory serves. Now the arrangements have gotten significantly better over time, but people pay money to see her perform yet they’re the lucky ones just because she eventually shows up?

This is why I have only but so much empathy for her in this situation.

Did the media make Ms. Lauryn Hill late to all those shows for all these years?

And did the media give her that dismissive attitude in response to justifiable complaints, concerns, jokes, etc. about a known habit?

The public did not need sensationalist headlines or clickbait to form an opinion of her as a touring act when they had her established pattern to judge her on. I’m rooting for her but this predicament is of her making and no one else’s.

If Ms. Hill wants to operate under the sentiment that she performs at the anointed time, not the appointed time that is her right, but there are consequences to building up that kind of reputation as a performer — especially in a challenging economy.

There are so many artists touring and only so many dollars can be spent.

I’m a fan of Ms. Hill, but as much as we should honor our legends and celebrate them in real-time, we should hand them a mirror when they need one and wish them better luck on their next tour.



Michael Arceneaux is the New York Times bestselling author of “I Can’t Date Jesus, I Don’t Want To Die Poor,” and his latest essay collection, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”