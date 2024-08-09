Cardi B reveals accident, ligament tear following pregnancy announcement

Cardi B is on the mend after suffering an accident.

The rapper, who revealed last week that she is pregnant with her and estranged husband Offset’s third child, opened up on X Spaces about a recent medical scare that almost resulted in pregnancy loss. Cardi said on Thursday that she felt “paralyzed” and “couldn’t move for two days straight” after a “freak accident.”

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little,” the Grammy winner explained, per People. “I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.”

She went on to say that when she fell she “felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really.” Cardi then “screamed” for her dad, who ran over and “tried helping me get up.” The “I Like It” rapper tried to move but “noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach.”

Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) –

Cardi decided to take a nap after the fall, explaining that she’s used to feeling “a little pain” in her pelvic region because she’s carrying her third baby “a little low.” When she woke up, however, she said she “couldn’t move my bottom at all.”

“Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach,” Cardi added. “I couldn’t move. I felt like paralyzed.”

She was so concerned that she called an ambulance to take her to a nearby hospital. There, she says she found out that she had torn a ligament in her pelvis and “it’s right where my baby’s head is at.”

“I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” Cardi said. “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

Cardi said the doctors eventually sent her home and told her that she was on bed rest and had to do therapy.

“So stop playing with me. I’m not even a type of person to exaggerate anything,” she told critics who previously condemned her for asking for more morphine from the hospital. “You don’t even know what the f— is going on or what I’m going through.”