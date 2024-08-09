This week, Tamron Hall encountered a modern parenting problem when her digital native youngster got a hold of her iPhone. After she’d placed her weekly grocery store order, her 5-year-old son, Moses, snuck on the app to do some shopping of his own.

In an Instagram video, Hall said that upon delivery of her grocery order, she was surprised to discover a surplus of onions. As it turns out, her son snuck on the app and added a whopping 75 yellow onions. The talk show host was beside herself in her initial video, asking viewers, “What am I supposed to do with 75 yellow onions?”

She explained the onion order, which comically filled three grocery bags, came to nearly $90.

“If anyone has gone through this in their life, please let me know,” Hall continued. “I’ve heard of kids ordering apps, games, and things like that.”

“Oniongate,” as the celebrity mom officially dubbed the situation, concluded with the mother-son duo eventually donating the surplus vegetables to a local food pantry.

In a video update, Hall and Moses, whom she shares with her husband, Steven Greener, were on their way to make the donation when she asked him “how many” onions. He excitedly replied, “75!”

“Many of you said donate, and we did,” she added.

Ironically, Hall is currently gearing up for the release of her first cookbook, “A Confident Cook: Recipes for Joyous, No-Pressure Fun in the Kitchen,” due out on Sept. 3. The book, already a No. 1 new bestseller in holiday cooking on Amazon, will provide 79 recipes alongside an up-close look at Hall’s life at home in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and, of course, in the kitchen.

During a March episode of her talk show where she announced the forthcoming title, she said, “I went from in 2008 never really cooking to losing my father who cooked every meal for us, and my love letter and thank you to him in heaven was to set out on becoming a confident cook.”

According to Hall, the cookbook has “everything,” including a recipe for her own version of a Sock-It-to-Em cake, pasta dishes, and breakfast entree ideas.

Perhaps Moses was “confident” his mom would know what to do when the onions arrived!