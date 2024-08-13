Janet Jackson reveals family ties to Tracy Chapman, Stevie Wonder, and Samuel L. Jackson

Janet Jackson explains that her famous family tree extends way beyond the Jackson Five.

Aug 13, 2024
Janet Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Tracy Chapman, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson Five, the Jackson Family, Black celebrities, theGrio.com
Janet Jackson attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

As it turns out, Janet Jackson and her famous set of siblings are not the only musical geniuses in the Jackson family tree. 

During an appearance on BBC’s “Radio 2 Breakfast Show,” the “Rhythm Nation” singer, 58, revealed that she’s related to not one, not two, but three extremely famous artists outside of the Jackson Five. 

Tracy Chapman, Stevie Wonder, and Samuel L. Jackson are reportedly all among her cousins. 

“He’s our cousin,” Janet said, speaking of Stevie Wonder. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman.”

After confirming that Chapman, 60, and Wonder, 74, were her cousins, Janet jokingly noted that Samuel L. Jackson, 75, “would be a cousin too — I mean, he’s not my brother.”

However, this may be news to the “Argyle” actor, who has previously denied being related to Michael Jackson. He denied the claim during a video feature for Wired magazine, where he answered the popular internet question with a resounding “nope.” 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

DIY or hire a pro? We asked 3 Black wedding experts if you should hire a planner

Entertainment

Janet Jackson says she doesn’t like speaking: ‘Please stop asking me questions’

Entertainment

Usher and Janet Jackson headline 30th Essence Festival of Culture

Entertainment

Janet Jackson says she wanted ‘to go to college,’ but dad Joe told her ‘you’re gonna sing’

Featured

Michael Jackson died 15 years ago, but his impact and legacy live on

Lifestyle

‘Boy Meets World’ star Trina McGee reflects on being pregnant at 54

Music

Janet Jackson reveals she almost played Storm in ‘X-Men’

Lifestyle

Is it OK to charge $450 to attend your wedding? Uh, no. But someone did and went on TikTok and asked, ‘Am I tripping?’ Uh, yes.

Janet, born Janet Damita Jo Jackson, famously grew up among her iconic Jackson Five brothers – which included Jermaine, 69, Tito, 70, Marlon, 67, and the late Michael – her brother, Randy, 62, and her sisters Rebbie, 74, and La Toya, 68. Janet is mom to son Eissa Al Mana, 7, whom she shares with her former husband Wissam Al Mana. Other notables in the Jackson family also include Michael’s children, actress and singer Paris, 26, Jackson Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22, and Jermaine’s 28-year-old son Jaafar, who will portray his late uncle in the upcoming biopic “Michael.” 

As for Janet, the pop star is gearing up for a European tour kicking off in early September in Paris. She plans to make multiple stops in the UK as well as Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE