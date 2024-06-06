‘Boy Meets World’ star Trina McGee reflects on being pregnant at 54

This week, actress Trina McGee announced that she’s expecting her fourth child on Instagram.

“At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote also sharing plans to take a hiatus from social media. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery.”

Following her announcement, McGee opened up about her journey to pregnancy with Entertainment Tonight (ET). Though the “Boy Meets World” star is already the mother of three adult children—Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25—from previous relationships, the star revealed that she and husband Marcello Thedford always hoped to have a child together.

“I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while,” she told ET, explaining how the couple explored various conception avenues. After failing to conceive without intervention, the couple hesitantly considered in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Ultimately, it was Belizian holistic practices that helped McGee get pregnant. Traveling to the Caribbean island, the actress leaned on shamans and members of the Garifuna community for natural remedies. According to McGee, the medicinal herbs and healthy, low-stress lifestyle helped her and her husband not only become parents but also reverse her menopause symptoms.

“The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can,” McGee said, emphasizing the impact stress had on her body. “That pertains to what I put on TV…what I look at on my phone…there’s so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen. I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen — what I’m watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor.”

Recommended Stories

While the star steers away from stress, she has not been able to escape traditional pregnancy symptoms like nausea, hunger and fatigue. Describing this new journey to motherhood as a “miracle, beautiful and triumphant,” McGee’s primary concern is to stay positive and give birth to a healthy baby.

However, McGee’s pregnancy is considered high-risk, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which found that pregnancies in women over the age of 35 face a considerable amount of “adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes.”

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was such a big deal … and suddenly I realized it’s very [inspirational] for a lot of women who are over 40, who are looking to conceive,” McGee told “Good Morning America.”

“When I was typing [my Instagram post], that’s what I was feeling, like there’s somebody out there that is dealing with this that might need a little help and inspiration.”

Amidst her excitement, the actress says she may reach out to stars like Naomi Campbell and Janet Jackson, who had babies in their fifties. Admittedly nervous about finding the energy to raise a newborn and maintain her career, McGee shared the beauty of having a baby later in life.

“I have all this wisdom now, and I know things. I made all these mistakes and I had some real triumphs with my other kids, too,” she added. “So now I can combine all that, and I can pour it into this child, and I can prepare him or her for the realities ahead.”