Janet Jackson reveals she almost played Storm in ‘X-Men’

Janet Jackson was nearly one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes. The pop star recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she revealed that she almost played Storm in “X-Men.”

Janet Jackson, shown at the September 2024 Christian Siriano runway show at NYC’s Pierre Hotel, recently revealed that she almost played Storm in “X-Men.” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jackson was asked by Barrymore and Ross Mathews about a rumor that she almost starred in “The Matrix,” to which she replied, “No,” per The Hollywood Reporter. While Jackson said she could not remember the title of the film, she knows who went on to play the role.

“It was … this is horrible,” the “Poetic Justice” star said. “I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.” Barrymore then shouted, “X-Men?!’”

“I couldn’t because I was just embarking on the Janet tour,” the “Someone to Call My Lover” singer continued. “But I think that’s what you’re confusing it with. It wasn’t ‘The Matrix.’”

Berry went on to play the role in multiple films, including the acclaimed sequel “X2″’ and the follow up “X-Men: The Last Stand,” as well as the eventual time-traveling epic “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

In addition to her incomparable music career, Jackson has acted in various films during her career, including classics like “Poetic Justice,” “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps,” “Why Did I Get Married?” and more.

She is gearing up for another leg of her “Together Again” tour. Kicking off this June, Nelly will join the “Rhythm Nation” singer for a 35-date run. TheGrio caught its first sold-out leg last year, calling it “an affirmation of [Janet’s] place in music history and a sign that she has more to add to her legacy and to keep the bar high for live concerts.”