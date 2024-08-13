‘The Bachelor’ casts Grant Ellis as second Black male lead

“The Bachelor” has made history once again with the selection of its newest star.

Grant Ellis, 30, will lead season 29 of the hit ABC dating series, making him the second-ever Black male lead, according to Vanity Fair. The announcement was made after Ellis was eliminated in the latest episode of Jenn Tran’s “Bachelorette” season right before the hometown dates. The Houston native and day trader professed his love for Tran in episode six, but didn’t make the final cut.

ABC announced the exciting news on Monday evening in a press release. Described as a ​​“self-proclaimed mama’s boy,” Ellis is known for his “infectious smile” and “unwavering positivity” that “instantly brightens every room he enters.”

“The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights,” ABC said in the release, per TODAY.

“As the ‘Bachelor,’ Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Ellis revealed in the latest episode of “The Bachelorette” that he wants a wife and family after Tran eliminated him from the final four contestants.

“I feel empty right now. Jenn’s a great woman. She’s a great woman. I expressed my love for her. I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough,” Ellis said. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

Recommended Stories

“I want a family,” he added. “I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that. I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return,” TODAY reported.

“The Bachelor,” which began in 2002, has only had one other Black male lead, Matt James, who starred on season 25 in 2021, per Vanity Fair. He is still dating his season’s winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, who was embroiled in controversy after racist photos were leaked online that same year.

Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor” will air in 2025.