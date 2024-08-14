Simone Biles’ parents bought her that Hermès bag. Are the haters happy now?

For anyone who had something to say about the recent purchase of a Hermès bag, made after winning gold in the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has a message for you: “Don’t be mad.”

After many online began to criticize the seven-time Olympic gold medalist for recently purchasing a Hermès bag after her success at the Paris Olympics, Biles cleared the air with a pointed post on Threads.

“My parents bought me my Hermès bag,” the professional gymnast wrote, adding, “Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents.”

After her sport wrapped up competition in Paris, Biles took in the French capital. In posts to her Instagram stories updating her fans about her goings-on, she included her visit to the extremely high-end luxury brand’s store, and another featuring her new bag in its iconic orange box.

In the days since, many, mostly non-Black women, have been launching their online criticisms about the pricey purchase. One went as far as to say Biles needed to set “a better example.” What better example remains unclear, as Biles is arguably one of the greatest Olympians of all time, who also knows how to stand up for herself and prioritize her mental health. Additionally, she is a multimillionaire married to a multimillionaire, so even if she had made the high-end luxury purchase herself, it seems extremely reasonable. Rich people do, in fact, do rich things. Even if she wasn’t — who cares?

As one of the many Black women who came to Biles’ defense commented, “Why are you pocket-watching?”

Recommended Stories

While it’s true that a Hermès bag, which can equal the cost of a brand-new car with all of the upgrades, is among some of the world’s most expensive accessories, it’s also true that no one who can afford one would be mad about a total stranger possessing one.

Learning Biles didn’t even make the purchase herself and that it was actually a gift from her proud parents only further drives home the point of minding your own business. Unless we are physically present, we genuinely have no way of knowing how anyone famous or otherwise ends up with the enviable items they do. But we should never just assume; we are rarely ever right when we do.

Furthermore, it is always suspicious when a Black woman is criticized for things many others do. Drake has an entire room dedicated to a collection of bags from the same brand. The Real Housewives, in virtually any city, are practically walking ads for high-end and luxury name brands. So if you’re going to hate on the exorbitant lifestyles of the rich and famous, keep that energy for everybody — not just when a Black woman is flexing.

But also, after all she has accomplished and all she has endured, from testifying against a serial predator to comments on her hair, to experiencing the “twisties” to backlash against her husband, give Simone Biles a break already!