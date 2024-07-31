While in Paris, Snoop Dogg reveals he’s a bag connoisseur

Despite his global fame, Snoop Dogg apparently carries his own bags. In addition to toting his own wine around the city of Paris, the man just revealed he has “less than a thousand” but “more than five hundred” individual bags.

“I love bags, backpacks, handbags, tote bags,” the rap icon shared during a special Paris Summer Olympics 2024 edition of Vogue’s online series “In The Bag,”

While he’s become an avid collector of bags on bags, he made one thing clear: “I’m not gonna call it a ‘man purse’ ’cause it ain’t.”

Recommended Stories

During the interview, Snoop showed off a special Olympic-edition leather tote bag with his name etched on it. Inside, he revealed a bottle of his own edition of 19 Crimes’ red wine, his own variety of Rap Snacks, a can of gin and juice (of course), a bottle of French perfume Parfums de Marly, an iPad, an Xbox controller, Biscoff cookies, Skittles, cash, a chain of a goat, and his trusty stocking cap. Snoop also kept alluding to a special type of tree, which he referred to as the “munchies-getter,” hence all of those snacks.

Since the “Gin and Juice” rapper has been in Paris providing colorful commentary on the Olympics for NBC, he has amused thousands back home with his hilarious takes and iconic Olympic style. Each day, Snoop has managed to impress in head-to-toe Team USA tracksuits while showing his support for several Black Olympians on Team USA. He even wore t-shirts with Simone Biles’ and Coco Gauff’s faces on them to their recent events. Gauff has since shouted him out for the stylish support.

“Snoop has good fashion,” the tennis pro wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories.

“It’s all about the outfit,” he told Vogue during his bag video while dressed in a red, white, and blue tracksuit. “The bag and the outfit has to coordinate. Everything has to go together. One thing about me is everything has to be uniform. It has to feel like it’s together. If you notice this bag and this suit, they go together.”