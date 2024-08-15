Usher postpones tour stop in Atlanta to allow his body ‘a second to rest and heal’

Usher postponed the first show of his highly anticipated tour hours before it was scheduled to begin.

The “Confessions” singer announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he has postponed his show in Atlanta to give himself time to “rest and heal.” Usher was scheduled to kick off his Past Present Future Tour on Wednesday.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” the “My Way” crooner wrote on Instagram. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

Usher is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas. – Credit: Photo byCandice Ward / Getty Images

Usher went on to say that fans are “still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.”

“The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start,” he continued. “However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.”

Usher has had a whirlwind year in 2024, headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and releasing a new album, “Coming Home.” The singer announced his “Past Present Future Tour “— his first tour in over a decade — after wrapping up his widely successful Las Vegas residency, which grossed over $100 million, according to Billboard.

Usher is still scheduled to perform on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, according to People. He is expected to make stops in cities across the U.S. and Europe, including Boston, Chicago, Toronto and London, during the tour, which concludes in May 2025.