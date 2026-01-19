John Legend joins Global Citizen’s Board of Directors after years of collaboration

John Legend is taking his long-standing relationship with Global Citizen to the next level.

The EGOT-winning artist, producer, and activist has been appointed to Global Citizen’s Board of Directors, the organization announced Monday, as part of a slate of five new board members joining during what leadership describes as its next phase of global expansion. Legend joins a group of leaders spanning entertainment, business, technology, and sports, as Global Citizen looks to deepen its impact across regions including the Middle East and Africa.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said the new board appointments reflect the urgency of the moment and the organization’s focus on cross-sector leadership.

“At a time when the world needs bold, cross-sector leadership to accelerate progress against extreme poverty, Global Citizen is proud to welcome an extraordinary group of leaders to our Board,” Evans said in a statement. “From culture and sport to business and global policy, each leader brings the reach and expertise to help us mobilize new audiences, scale our campaigns, organize major global events, and drive real-world outcomes.”

For John Legend, the board appointment formalizes a relationship that has spanned the entire lifespan of Global Citizen. A close supporter of Global Citizen since its founding in 2011, his work with Global Citizen has included appearances at the “End of Polio” concert in Perth, Australia, hosting the Global Citizen Prize at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2019 and 2020, speaking at Global Citizen NOW: New York, and headlining the organization’s Move Afrika initiative in Lagos, Nigeria, and Kigali, Rwanda.

“I’ve been with Global Citizen since the very beginning, from their first concert in Central Park to the global movement it is today,” Legend said in a statement. “I’ve seen how this organization turns collective energy into real progress, and I’m honored to help guide its mission forward as a member of the Board.”

Beyond his music career, Legend has built a portfolio that blends entertainment with social impact. He co-founded Get Lifted Film Co., launched the unisex skincare brand Loved01, and in 2015 established FREEAMERICA, an advocacy organization focused on transforming the criminal justice system and ending mass incarceration. His work has consistently centered education, equity, and access, which are all key pillars of Global Citizen’s campaigns.

Legend joins Global Citizen’s board alongside Manchester United co-chairman and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Avie Glazer; Live Nation Concerts President of Touring Omar Al-joulani; Bilt founder and CEO Ankur Jain; and H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, vice chair and managing director of 2PointZero, as the organization expands its international footprint and deepens partnerships across sectors. Together, the group reflects Global Citizen’s push to strengthen partnerships with the private sector, expand into new regions, and support campaigns focused on education, health, climate change, and economic opportunity.

The new appointees will serve alongside existing board members, including board chair Francine Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer at Cisco.

For Global Citizen, the expanded board signals an evolution from large-scale awareness campaigns to sustained global engagement — and for Legend, it represents a continuation of advocacy work he has long championed both on and off the stage.