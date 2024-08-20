John Legend’s daughter sees herself in Kamala Harris: ‘Excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is’

John Legend is speaking out about his daughter’s admiration of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The “Green Light” singer revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his and wife Chrissy Teigen’s oldest daughter, Luna, 8, looks up to the Vice President because she sees herself in her.

“[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like, ‘This is me’ up there,” Legend said. “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring, and she’s excited, and she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”

John Legend attends the 2023 Beloved Benefit presented by The Same House at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House)

Legend’s comments come the same week he is scheduled to perform at a private event during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to THR. “The All of Me” singer will headline a concert, hosted by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, at the Salt Shed on Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Legend told THR that he and his family, which also includes sons Miles and Wren and daughter Esti, have visited the White House and met with Harris several times. The “Used to Love U” singer is supportive of Harris’ campaign for president, arguing that “change at the top of the ticket was needed to get the excitement that we have right now.”

“You can just feel the rush of mobilization and involvement and volunteering and donating and wanting to go out and get other friends to vote,” Legend said. “You just see that rush that wasn’t there before.”

Legend added that he thinks “people were kind of apathetic about voting for two 80-year-olds, and they were ready for some new energy and some new excitement. And I’m truly grateful to President Biden for making that sacrifice, because the default for any president, especially someone who’s had as successful a first term as he has, is to run for re-election.”

“He understood that that wasn’t necessarily the best thing for the country, and he did something that was really graceful and patriotic by stepping down and allowing a new generation to step up,” Legend concluded. “And I think that act has inspired so many people, and it’s a beautiful thing. I love seeing it.”