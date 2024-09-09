Olympian Jordan Chiles makes her runway debut at New York Fashion Week

Jordan Chiles is more than just a gymnast.

This week, the Team USA gymnast tapped into her modeling skills for New York Fashion Week. On Sept. 7, designer Kim Shui featured Chiles, fondly known as “That Girl,” in her runway show. Strutting down the runway in a silver and blue leotard-inspired ensemble and sneakers, Chiles captivated the audience as she closed out the designer’s Spring 2025 showcase.

Since going viral for her Beyoncé-centric floor routine at the Olympic trials, Chiles has continued to be a crowd favorite. Her fan base only grew larger during the 2024 Paris Olympics as viewers fell in love with the gymnast’s talent and personality.

“I feel more confident in myself, and I’m able to be the Jordan that I’ve always wanted to be when I first started gymnastics,” she previously said reflecting on her growing popularity, as previously reported by theGrio.

However, Chiles took a “significant blow” following the Olympics when Team Romania appealed her bronze medal victory, claiming it should go to her competitor, Ana Barbosu. Unfortunately, despite USA Gymnastics’ best efforts, the committee ultimately granted Romania’s appeal, reallocating the bronze title to Barbosu and asking Chiles to return the medal.

Recommended Stories

“I have no words,” Chiles wrote on Instagram. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country…I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career.”

Despite these challenges, Chiles has held her head high while making non-gymnastics-related, post-Olympic appearances. From the U.S. Open to throwing the first pitch at the New York Mets game, Chiles is not letting the appeal decision steal her joy. Her debut at NYFW comes as no surprise as the athlete has become known for her glamorous looks on and off the mat.

“There’s a typical way you’re supposed to look in gymnastics…I thought, ‘Why can’t I just change that part of it? If I can do really cool and unique fashion looks with my leotards, why can’t I also do that with my makeup or my hair?’” Chiles told Harper’s Bazaar as she reflected on her unique competition looks. “It all just makes me feel more confident. It makes me feel like I am who I am. And fashion is how I can showcase that. I like to put it all together, all into one look, like I am walking down a red carpet.”

Having previously posed on the cover of Teen Vogue and in various campaigns, this could be the start of a new venture for Chiles as she continues to percolate on whether or not she will return to the Olympic games in 2028.