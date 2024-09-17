Kamala Harris insists she must earn Black men’s vote and doesn’t ‘assume’ she has it during NABJ-WHYY panel

“Black men are like any other voting group; you’ve got to earn their vote. So I’m working to earn the vote,” Vice President Harris told theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor during a special NABJ-WHYY panel held in Philadelphia.

Natasha S. Alford
Sep 17, 2024
Kamala Harris, NABJ-WHYY conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris, theGrio.com
Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a conversation hosted by NABJ and WHYY on Sept. 17, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Vice President Kamala Harris took questions during an exclusive, wide-ranging interview hosted by NABJ and WHYY on Tuesday in Philadelphia, which included a question from theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor about the role of Black male voters in the upcoming election.

“Black men are like any other voting group; you’ve got to earn their vote,” Harris told the panel, which was co-moderated by Gaynor, along with Poltico’s Eugene Daniels and NPR WHYY’s Tonya Mosley. “So I’m working to earn the vote. Not assuming I’m going to have it because I am Black.”

While the majority of Black voters polled say they intend to choose Harris — 77% according to the Pew Research Center — many headlines have repeated narratives that more Black men say they are supporting former President Donald Trump this election cycle.

Harris also discussed her plans to expand the amount of money entrepreneurs can deduct when they launch a startup business from $5,000 to $50,000, saying the the $5,000 deduction wasn’t nearly enough to help people get their businesses off the ground.

“Part of my approach is understanding the obstacles that traditionally and currently exist to allow anyone, including Black men, to be able to achieve economic wealth, and I’m going to tell you I don’t think it is sufficient to only talk about economic policy around reducing unemployment,” Harris continued.

During the interview Harris also addressed questions about the affordability of child care and improving the cost of housing.

Politics

Elections

Watch NABJ-WHYY’s conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris

Politics

Ohio state police to protect schools after furor over Haitian immigrants in Springfield

Elections

Watch: Rep. Byron Donalds talks Trump’s appeal to Black male voters

Politics

Let’s pray that false and racist rhetoric about Haitian immigrants by Trump and Vance don’t lead to racist violence

Elections

TheGrio to moderate NABJ-WHYY interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

Politics

Haitians in Ohio find solidarity at church after chaotic week of false claims by Trump and Vance

Elections

Want to expand access to the ballot box? Let people vote by mobile phone.

Politics

Why do Black voters usually vote with the Democratic party? A deep dive into history explains.

She also answered questions about the conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that a hostage deal must be reached, as she was pressed on questions about the U.S. role in supplying arms to Israel by Daniels, and was asked by Mosley whether the U.S. has levers to support Palestinians in their right to self-determination.

“I have been actively involved in, for example, meeting not only with Israeli officials but with Arab officials to talk about how we can construct a day-after scenario where we participate in ensuring those exact goals that I outlined, including … that there be no reoccupation of Gaza,” Harris told Moseley.

Harris also spoke about the false and racist rumors spread by former President Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, calling the situation a “crying shame” and saying that those in important positions have a responsibility to understand the power of their words.

“When you have that kind of microphone in front of you, you really ought to understand at a very deep level how much your words have meaning,” Harris said. “There is a profound responsibility that comes with that, that is an extension of … this concept of the public trust. You have been invested with trust to be responsible in the way you use your words much less how you conduct yourself, especially when you have been and then seek to be again president of the United States of America.”

In contrast to what was an extremely combative and tense interview with Donald Trump at NABJ in July, Harris closed the interview by thanking NABJ and the interviewers for making the conversation happen.

You can watch the full conversation here.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Harris faces delicate walk with Trump’s racism at presidential debate

Harris faces delicate walk with Trump’s racism at presidential debate

By TheGrio

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

By TheGrio

TheGrio to moderate NABJ-WHYY interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

TheGrio to moderate NABJ-WHYY interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

By TheGrio

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Lead Actress Claims The Video Game Industry “Tends To Have A Lot Of Limitations And Misogyny And Kind Of In-And-Out Politics Of Who Can Be A Part Of It And Who You Want To Play As”

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Lead Actress Claims The Video Game Industry “Tends To Have A Lot Of Limitations And Misogyny And Kind Of In-And-Out Politics Of Who Can Be A Part Of It And Who You Want To Play As”

By Bounding Into Comics

5 Top Entrepreneurs To Watch Right Now

5 Top Entrepreneurs To Watch Right Now

By Maxim

Dick Van Dyke, 98, Surprisingly Skips Emmy Awards Despite Being Announced As A Presenter

Dick Van Dyke, 98, Surprisingly Skips Emmy Awards Despite Being Announced As A Presenter

By TheMix.net

Dolly Parton Is Doing Something Amazing For Kids In 21 States

Dolly Parton Is Doing Something Amazing For Kids In 21 States

By TheMix.net

Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Defends Company’s Work, Says Critics Are “Part Of The Greater Movement Towards A Lot Of Very Far-Right Thinking”

Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Defends Company’s Work, Says Critics Are “Part Of The Greater Movement Towards A Lot Of Very Far-Right Thinking”

By Bounding Into Comics