Mother of Ballerina Michaela DePrince died a day after her daughter’s sudden death at age 29, the family shares

A spokesperson for Michaela DePrince’s family addressed the death of their mother via Facebook.

Kay Wicker
Sep 17, 2024
Michaela DePrince, Elaine DePrince, the DePrince family, Black ballerina, Black ballet dancers, Black celebrity deaths, theGrio.com
(Left to right) Elaine DePrince and ballerina Michaela DePrince attend the Jockey "Show'Em What's Underneath, Show'Em Your Jockey" Event in NYC at One World Observatory on April 26, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Jockey)

Tragedy has once again struck the family of ballerina Michaela DePrince, who died suddenly last week. The family has shared that the adoptive mother of Michaela died a day after her daughter.

Elaine DePrince, of Cherry Hill, NJ., died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, following the death of Michaela the day before on Sept. 10, according to a Facebook post from family spokesperson Jessica Volinski.

“There has been a great deal of speculation online, so the family would like to officially set the record straight about a few things,” read the statement, which began with a thank you to the public for an outpouring of support.

“The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother Elaine DePrince,” Volinksi wrote.

She clarified that Michaela did not die on Sept. 13 as some outlets have reported and that Elaine died during “a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery.”

Elaine was not aware of her daughter’s death at the time of her own.

Recommended Stories

News

Black ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died at 29

Lifestyle

17-year-old black ballerina Michaela DePrince defies racial stereotypes

Lifestyle

‘Real Housewives’ star Garcelle Beauvais stands up for the Haitian community

Entertainment

Lamorne Morris takes home his first Emmy and other notable Black moments from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Lifestyle

Misty Copeland opens up about the ‘generational trauma’ of Black ballet dancers

Entertainment

Yolanda Adams is still in the blessing business with ‘Sunny Days,’ her first studio album in nearly 13 years

Lifestyle

9 Black women who made history in the world of dance

Technology

Misty Copeland knows her petition for diverse ballet slipper emojis isn’t urgent — that’s besides the pointe

“As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated,” the statement continued. “The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child.”

Michaela, who had been a trailblazing ballerina who took the dance world by storm in 2011 when she starred in the documentary “First Position,” grew up an orphan in her native Sierra Leone. She and her sister Mia were adopted by Elaine and her husband Charles and relocated to New Jersey. Many fans around the world followed her journey and rise in the field of dance as she went on to join the Boston Ballet and release a memoir and a children’s book. She was 29 at the time of her death. 

“What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful,” the latest statement from Volinski noted, adding, “Grieving two family members who died within a 24 hour period is tragic and devastating. We continue to ask for privacy.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died at 29

Black ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died at 29

By TheGrio

Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 dies at 70

Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 dies at 70

By TheGrio

Megastar mom Beyoncé opens up about finding the balance between family and stardom

Megastar mom Beyoncé opens up about finding the balance between family and stardom

By TheGrio

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

By TheGrio

Justin Timberlake Reaches ‘Guilty’ Plea Deal In DWI Case

Justin Timberlake Reaches ‘Guilty’ Plea Deal In DWI Case

By TheMix.net

Watch the Moment Shut Down Husky Takes her First Dog Treat

Watch the Moment Shut Down Husky Takes her First Dog Treat

By Rocky Kanaka

12 Very Creepy Horror Movie Scenes You Can Never Unsee

12 Very Creepy Horror Movie Scenes You Can Never Unsee

By MovieMaker Magazine

Scoring the Rise and Fall of Milli Vanilli

Scoring the Rise and Fall of Milli Vanilli

By MovieMaker Magazine

Dolly Parton Opens Up About Her Passion For ‘God, Music, And Food’

Dolly Parton Opens Up About Her Passion For ‘God, Music, And Food’

By TheMix.net