Lamorne Morris takes home his first Emmy and other notable Black moments from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, returning the annual awards to its usual place in the fall. Another returning vibe: few non-white nominees and even fewer non-white winners. Out of 14 Black acting nominees across multiple categories shown during the televised broadcast, there was just one Black winner. Lamorne Morris, who not only attended his first Emmys on Sunday evening, also took home the gold for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role “Fargo.”

During his endearingly bumbling remarks, Morris thanked his mother, with whom he attended the awards, and jokingly shouted out his 3-year-old daughter, Lily, for not believing in him. He thanked everyone he loved, saying, “If you got my number, that means I love you,” as he wrapped up.

In an interview after his big win, he said, “This is strange, but it’ll sink in at some point. I just need to spend more time with it. If I wake up in the morning and it’s still in my room, then I know it’s real.”

Throughout the live broadcast, the Emmys paid homage to classic television characters, including a TV cop homage featuring Niecy Nash for her “Reno 911” days, a TV mom moment that included Susan Kelechi Watson for her portrayal of Beth on “This is Us,” and a tribute to TV lawyers featuring Viola Davis for “How to Get Away with Murder” and Gina Torres for “Suits.” The cast of “The West Wing” reunited to introduce the nominees and winner of the outstanding drama series. While Bradley Whitford was noticeably absent from the reunion, actor Dulé Hill was there.

Before the broadcast, Maya Rudolph won Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance for her role in Netflix’s hit animated series “Big Mouth.” Liza Colón-Zayas made history as the first Latina actress to win the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Bear.” Other big wins for the night included “Shōgun,” which took home a history-making 18 Emmys for its first season, including best drama. HBO/Max’s “Hacks” won for best comedy.

While Black talent may have been sparse on the big stage, they certainly won on the red carpet. Leading up to the awards ceremony, Black television stars peppered the red carpet with style and lively interviews. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was nominated for her guest appearance role in “Only Murders in the Building,” arrived in a bright yellow hooded gown. Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri, who was nominated for her supporting role in “The Bear,” wore a colorful Bottega Veneta strapless gown with a sultry slit.

When chatting with Laverne Cox, Edebiri said, “Danielle Goldberg, my stylist, said [the dress] was really reminiscent to her of Gaetano Pesce, this amazing Italian artist who just passed away. And for me, I’m also getting Nollywood vibes.”

Elsewhere, Sherly Lee Ralph, nominated for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” arrived in a custom black Versace halter gown and said her look styled by her daughter Ivy Coco was “classic.”

“I just love everything about it,” she gushed while speaking to Robin Roberts. When asked what she enjoys most about playing Barbara, Ralph said she loved the fact that Barba “as a teacher is a constant student.”

“She continues to learn every year, every season. She is growing just a bit. She is evolving just a bit,” Ralph continued. “I love that in people in general, that you are forever learning. You are forever a student of life. And that’s what I love about Barbara Howard.”

Black and other darker hues were major themes on the red carpet. Pops of color included pinks, reds, and multicolor prints. Men continued to experiment with the suit, pushing the boundaries on cuts, sleeve styles, and colors. Take a look at some of the best looks in the gallery below.