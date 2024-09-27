Watch: Congresswoman Plaskett slams Republicans for blocking censure of Higgins over racist post

“It is easy to demonize a group of people who are not like yourself,” Plaskett told theGrio during a sit-down interview.

April Ryan
Sep 27, 2024

U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett lambasted Republicans for blocking a measure by the Congressional Black Caucus to censure U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., for his racist and now-deleted tweet disparaging Haitians.

“Like nothing to see here. Move on,” said Plaskett of her Republican colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Following backlash for his post, Higgins attempted to walk back his remarks, where he called Haitians “gangsters” and Haiti the country the “nastiest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

“You never want to intentionally hurt someone’s feelings, and that post was intended for Haitian gangs…,” Higgins said to reporters on Thursday. 

Plaskett, a Democrat representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, told theGrio in a recent sit-down interview, “This is all about race and color and fear.” She said she believes the recent attacks on Haitian immigrants are part of the far-right’s “great replacement theory” that for years has been pushed by Republicans, including 2024 presidential and vice presidential nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Plaskett explained that the racist theory is built on the “notion that Jews and others are paying immigrants to come into this country to take over the country and to replace white people, Christians in this country.”

“It is easy to demonize a group of people who are not like yourself,” said Plaskett, co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus. “Particularly for us, as Black Americans, we need to understand that when they’re coming against Haitians, they’re coming against us and we’re next.”

As for the failed motion to censure Higgins, Plaskett argued that the outcome would have been different “if a Democrat had done something like this.”

“They want to censure Democrats just for where they were born. Just for their religious beliefs,” she argued, in reference to the censure of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Watch the entire interview above.

Recommended Stories

News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs impregnated woman after sexual assault, new lawsuit claims

Politics

Rep. Barbara Lee schools Republicans about what ‘woke’ means with resolution

Politics

Watch: Congresswoman Plaskett slams Republicans for blocking censure of Higgins over racist post

Video

Watch: 5 questions with Bashir Salahuddin

Lifestyle

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

News

A Black student punished for his hairstyle wants to return to the Texas school he left

News

Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales

Entertainment

Justin Simien, the director of ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Bad Hair,’ is next up on ‘Masters of the Game’

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Conspiracy about Haitians sparks criminal complaint against Trump and Vance, racist post from Republican

Conspiracy about Haitians sparks criminal complaint against Trump and Vance, racist post from Republican

By TheGrio | Sep 26, 2024

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

By TheGrio | Sep 19, 2024

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

By TheGrio | Sep 25, 2024

Kamala Harris applauded for remarks on race and reparations during NABJ-WHYY interview

Kamala Harris applauded for remarks on race and reparations during NABJ-WHYY interview

By TheGrio | Sep 19, 2024

Following Backlash From Just About Everyone, Unity Cancels Runtime Fee That Charged Devs Every Time A Game Was Installed

Following Backlash From Just About Everyone, Unity Cancels Runtime Fee That Charged Devs Every Time A Game Was Installed

By Bounding Into Comics | Sep 20, 2024

Fantastic Fest 2024 ‘AJ Goes to the Dog Park’ Review – A Nonsensically Delectable Comedy

Fantastic Fest 2024 ‘AJ Goes to the Dog Park’ Review – A Nonsensically Delectable Comedy

By Bounding Into Comics | Sep 24, 2024

Marshall Launches High-End Headphones With Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Marshall Launches High-End Headphones With Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

By Maxim | Sep 24, 2024

In Proving Sony Learned Nothing From ‘Helldivers 2’ Debacle, The Nine Realms Of ‘God Of War Ragnarök’ PC Release Remain Locked To Players Without PSN Accounts

In Proving Sony Learned Nothing From ‘Helldivers 2’ Debacle, The Nine Realms Of ‘God Of War Ragnarök’ PC Release Remain Locked To Players Without PSN Accounts

By Bounding Into Comics | Sep 24, 2024

Kathy Bates, 76, Reveals the Reason Behind Her 100 Pound Weight Loss Transformation – ‘I’m Ashamed I Let Myself Get So Out Of Shape’

Kathy Bates, 76, Reveals the Reason Behind Her 100 Pound Weight Loss Transformation – ‘I’m Ashamed I Let Myself Get So Out Of Shape’

By TheMix.net | Sep 12, 2024