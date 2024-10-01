Uber is helping riders ‘Go Anywhere’ — even safaris in South Africa

Starting October 2, travelers can book South African safaris and other adventures through the Uber app.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 1, 2024
Uber launches new safari experience in South Africa (Photos courtesy of Uber)

Uber is helping riders explore different parts of the world. This month, the rideshare company is launching safari day trips in South Africa as part of its “Go Anywhere” program. Designed to connect users to limited-edition excursions like hot-air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Turkey and boat rides in Greece, Italy, and Spain, Uber’s travel initiative is expanding to South Africa. 

“We’ve designed our ‘Go Anywhere’ series to help our customers book bucket list adventures with the Uber convenience they know and love,”  said Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager of Uber in the Middle East and Africa, per People magazine. “With Uber Safari — one of our most wild offerings to date — our Reserve technology makes it easier than ever to unlock an epic South African travel experience.”

Uber Safaris offers an all-day wildlife exploration of Aquila Private Game Reserve, a wildlife conservancy. Departing from Cape Town, travelers will travel two hours away to the conservancy in a typical rideshare vehicle and will be transferred to a traditional safari truck upon arrival. Beyond transportation and wildlife, the experience includes lunch, a champagne toast, and time to explore Aquila grounds. 

“It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity,” Johan van Schalkwyk, Commercial Officer of Aquila Collection, added in a press release

Described as an “easy and luxurious” trip, Uber Safari makes the common travel bucket list excursion accessible. Typically, international safaris are pricey and require multi-night stays, while Uber is offering the all-day adventure for $200 for up to four guests. The rideshare’s safaris will run on Fridays and Saturdays from October 4 to January 25, 2025, during the South African high season. 

In addition to its safari experience, Uber is offering deals on other popular Cape Town activities like wine tasting around Stellenbosch. People magazine reports that the code “CAPEWINE24” offers 30% off rides in the Cape Winelands.

Starting October 2, travelers will be able to book the safari experience on the Uber app up to 90 days in advance. 

