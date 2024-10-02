Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ lands theatrical release for early 2025

Briarcliff Entertainment has picked up distribution rights to the film.

Associated Press
Oct 2, 2024
Jonathan Majors, theGrio.com
Jonathan Majors poses in the press room during the BET Awards on June 30, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jonathan Majors -starring bodybuilder drama “Magazine Dreams” has been acquired for theatrical release after it was dropped following Majors’ conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Briarcliff Entertainment has picked up distribution rights to the film, its chief executive, Tom Ortenberg confirmed Wednesday. Ortenberg said in an email that Briarcliff is planning a “robust” theatrical release in the first quarter of 2025. Deadline first reported the acquisition.

Before Majors’ conviction, “Magazine Dreams” had been a critical hit at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023. Searchlight Pictures had set a release for later in the year, with widespread expectations that it could land Majors his first Oscar nomination.

But that changed after a confrontation in March 2023 led to Majors arrest. Majors’ former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors maintained he was innocent. But in December, Majors was found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation.

Within hours of that decision, Marvel Studios dropped Majors from the role of Kang the Conqueror, which was to have been a focal point in its films and TV series for years to come. In January 2024, Searchlight — which, like Marvel, is owned by the Walt Disney Co. — returned its distribution rights to “Magazine Dreams” to the film’s producers.

In April this year, Majors was ordered to complete a yearlong counseling program but avoided jail time. In sentencing Majors, Judge Michael Gaffey noted both sides in the case agreed the charges didn’t warrant jail time and that Majors had no prior criminal record.

In writer-director Elijah Bynum’s “Magazine Dreams,” Majors plays a lonely, aspiring bodybuilder prone to eruptions of rage, carrying wounds from a life filled with pain.

Briarcliff is also the distributor of one of 2024’s most controversial films, the upcoming Donald Trump dramatization “The Apprentice.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Acclaimed artist Richard Mayhew dead at 100

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

Health

Breast cancer deaths continue to fall as new cases rise among young women

Lifestyle

John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

Health

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

Travel

Uber is helping riders ‘Go Anywhere’ — even safaris in South Africa

Lifestyle

Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Lifestyle

Marlon Wayans condemns Boosie Badazz’s remarks about his queer daughter while ‘holding space’ for him and his family

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

20 Up-and-Coming Black Actors to Watch in Hollywood

20 Up-and-Coming Black Actors to Watch in Hollywood

By TheGrio

Black country singers making their mark

Black country singers making their mark

By TheGrio

Black directors: Their defining films and impact on the industry

Black directors: Their defining films and impact on the industry

By TheGrio

Marley Brothers upholds father’s legacy with first tour in 2 decades

Marley Brothers upholds father’s legacy with first tour in 2 decades

By TheGrio

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

By Popviewers

Queen Latifah Biopic in the Works

Queen Latifah Biopic in the Works

By Popviewers

Michael B. Jordan Reunites with ‘Black Panther’ Director and Plays Twins in New ‘Sinners’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan Reunites with ‘Black Panther’ Director and Plays Twins in New ‘Sinners’ Trailer

By Popviewers

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival 2024 Lineup Includes Space Cowboy and Louder Than Guns

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival 2024 Lineup Includes Space Cowboy and Louder Than Guns

By MovieMaker Magazine

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim