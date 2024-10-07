Jimmy Butler’s resort-like home features its very own coffee shop

NBA sensation Jimmy Butler shares his home designed by interior designer Tiffany Brooks with Architectural Digest.

Kay Wicker
Oct 7, 2024
Jimmy Butler, Tiffany Brooks, Black interior designer, Black celebrity home tour, Jimmy Butler's coffee, BIGFACE, theGrio.com
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on prior the game between the New York Red Bulls and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NBA star Jimmy Butler has been spending the off-season holed up two hours away from Los Angeles in his own personal resort: his luxury California digs.

The Miami Heat forward, 35, welcomed Architectural Digest into his warm, light-filled, lavish abode, which he’s dubbed like “a resort,” designed by interior designer Tiffany Brooks.

“I can’t be serious all day, I need balance. This home has it all, which is why I call it a resort,” he told the publication.

The home, with an elevated bohemian vibe, features resortesque amenities, including a sleek infinity pool, a fully stocked wine cellar, a sand volleyball court, a nearly finished regulation-size indoor basketball court (that will be dedicated to his late father), and its own coffee shop, complete with coffee from Butler’s lifestyle brand BIGFACE.

His home includes a place for all of his many passions, including fine wine, dominoes, tennis, travel and his growing interest in coffee.

During lockdowns in 2020, while Butler was isolating in the NBA bubble, he started selling coffee to his fellow players. From there, his lifestyle and coffee brand BIGFACE (slang for $100 bill) was born in October 2021. While the first location for BIGFACE is technically the coffee shop in his home, a second brick-and-mortar is slated to open later this month in Miami’s Design District.

“I grew up with a whole bunch of nothing, so I’ve dreamed of having a home for myself, for my family, and I put everything into this house,” said Butler, who hails from Tomball, Texas.

He added that his home is for his future children and to inspire them to believe that “if you want something, you can go get it.”

Recommended Stories

Sports

Jimmy Butler, the hair stunt king, strikes again

Entertainment

Angel Reese lost a $100K bet to Shaq

Sports

LeBron and son Bronny James make NBA history playing together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

Sports

Simone Biles compares her body to a ‘ticking time bomb’ while reflecting on Olympic injury

Women

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Entertainment

Wendy Williams reacts to Diddy’s alleged crimes; ‘It’s just so horrible’

Entertainment

Beyoncé set to compete in the country category at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Lifestyle

‘Can we have a playdate?’: The second most asked question of school-aged kids

The coffee enthusiast selected Brooks for the job because she allegedly met his top three requirements, which he has yet to share.

“Jimmy has so many facets; he’s like a diamond,” she told AD. “Every time I sit with him, I learn something new about his life and about what he loves.”

Brooks began the project in 2020 and said she focused on highlighting his worldliness in the design and emphasizing his swagger with design statements much like “exclamation points.”

In true Butler fashion, the six-time NBA all-star gave Brooks a simple brief: “Get freaky wit it,” she said in an Instagram post celebrating the AD feature.

She added, “Who thinks I nailed that assignment?”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

CNN’s Ashley Allison talks new venture and the need to protect Kamala Harris

CNN’s Ashley Allison talks new venture and the need to protect Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Uber is helping riders ‘Go Anywhere’ — even safaris in South Africa

Uber is helping riders ‘Go Anywhere’ — even safaris in South Africa

By TheGrio

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

By TheGrio

Watch: White House on importance of President Biden’s trip to Angola

Watch: White House on importance of President Biden’s trip to Angola

By TheGrio

This Remote Turkish Resort Features A Christian Dior Pool And A Pristine ‘Silence Beach’

This Remote Turkish Resort Features A Christian Dior Pool And A Pristine ‘Silence Beach’

By Maxim

Rolls-Royce’s ‘Private Office New York’ Helps Buyers Design Bespoke Cars

Rolls-Royce’s ‘Private Office New York’ Helps Buyers Design Bespoke Cars

By Maxim

You Can Now Borrow A Shinola Watch While Staying At Detroit’s Shinola Hotel

You Can Now Borrow A Shinola Watch While Staying At Detroit’s Shinola Hotel

By Maxim

Inside London’s 007, The ‘World’s First James Bond Bar’

Inside London’s 007, The ‘World’s First James Bond Bar’

By Maxim

Michael Jordan Revealed As The Owner Of Pininfarina’s 1,900-HP Hypercar

Michael Jordan Revealed As The Owner Of Pininfarina’s 1,900-HP Hypercar

By Maxim