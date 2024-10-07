Jimmy Butler’s resort-like home features its very own coffee shop

NBA star Jimmy Butler has been spending the off-season holed up two hours away from Los Angeles in his own personal resort: his luxury California digs.

The Miami Heat forward, 35, welcomed Architectural Digest into his warm, light-filled, lavish abode, which he’s dubbed like “a resort,” designed by interior designer Tiffany Brooks.

“I can’t be serious all day, I need balance. This home has it all, which is why I call it a resort,” he told the publication.

The home, with an elevated bohemian vibe, features resortesque amenities, including a sleek infinity pool, a fully stocked wine cellar, a sand volleyball court, a nearly finished regulation-size indoor basketball court (that will be dedicated to his late father), and its own coffee shop, complete with coffee from Butler’s lifestyle brand BIGFACE.

His home includes a place for all of his many passions, including fine wine, dominoes, tennis, travel and his growing interest in coffee.

During lockdowns in 2020, while Butler was isolating in the NBA bubble, he started selling coffee to his fellow players. From there, his lifestyle and coffee brand BIGFACE (slang for $100 bill) was born in October 2021. While the first location for BIGFACE is technically the coffee shop in his home, a second brick-and-mortar is slated to open later this month in Miami’s Design District.

“I grew up with a whole bunch of nothing, so I’ve dreamed of having a home for myself, for my family, and I put everything into this house,” said Butler, who hails from Tomball, Texas.

He added that his home is for his future children and to inspire them to believe that “if you want something, you can go get it.”

The coffee enthusiast selected Brooks for the job because she allegedly met his top three requirements, which he has yet to share.

“Jimmy has so many facets; he’s like a diamond,” she told AD. “Every time I sit with him, I learn something new about his life and about what he loves.”

Brooks began the project in 2020 and said she focused on highlighting his worldliness in the design and emphasizing his swagger with design statements much like “exclamation points.”

In true Butler fashion, the six-time NBA all-star gave Brooks a simple brief: “Get freaky wit it,” she said in an Instagram post celebrating the AD feature.

She added, “Who thinks I nailed that assignment?”