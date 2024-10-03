Wendy Williams reacts to Diddy’s alleged crimes; ‘It’s just so horrible’

Despite her show no longer being on air, Wendy Williams is still keeping up with pop culture’s “hot topics.” Since federal agents arrested Sean “Diddy” Combs on sex trafficking and abuse charges, users across social media have imagined what the notoriously outspoken television host would say about the situation.

This week, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Williams broke her silence on the Combs’ investigation. Having been openly critical of the music mogul for decades, the host revealed how many feel she predicted his downfall.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” she told the publication, sharing how she feels about Combs’ alleged crimes coming to light. “It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific,” she told the publication. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

The on-air personality and the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul have a long history of disputes. Prior to her eponymous talk show, Williams was a well-known radio host in New York City, covering hip-hop industry gossip at stations like Hot 97 and WBLS. In 1998, Combs allegedly played a role in Williams’s termination from Hot 97. According to Combs’ former bodyguard Gene Deals, after Williams wanted to share a salacious photo of Combs, the Bad Boys founder threatened an industry boycott of the station if they did not fire the host.

“Puff told Hot 97 if they didn’t get rid of her before he got back in New York, that they [were] not going to get any music from any of his friends, any of the record label executives that [were] cool with him; everyone was going to boycott their station,” Deals recounted in an interview with Art of Dialogue. “We [were] out in L.A. for about three days; before we landed back in New York, Wendy Williams was in [another] radio station in Philly. It was over for her. She was fired.”

Fellow media personality Charlamagne the God echoed this rumor during a podcast appearance, where he stated Williams’ belief was that “Diddy was gay.”

“That’s why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy ’cause that’s when Bad Boy was smoking hot. She got fired for putting that out there,” he continued.

Beyond discussing Combs’ recent indictment, Williams told the publication that she’s “doing good.” In recent years, the talk show host has been out of the spotlight as she battles a frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis. Earlier this year, the star briefly returned to television in the controversial “Where is Wendy Williams” documentary.