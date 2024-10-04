Simone Biles compares her body to a ‘ticking time bomb’ while reflecting on Olympic injury

Part Two of Netflix’s “Simone Biles: Rising” shows the moment the gymnast sustained an injury during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 4, 2024
Simone Biles injury, Simone Biles netflix documentary, Simone Biles: Rising" theGrio.com
Gymnast Simone Biles is seen on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For Simone Biles, the 2024 Paris Olympics represented her comeback season. However, moments before her highly anticipated return to the Olympic floor, the Team USA gymnast sustained a calf injury, giving many fans a case of déja vu.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles was forced to step down from the competition to protect her health after experiencing the “twisties” mid-performance. In a new trailer for the second installment of Netflix’s “Simone Biles: Rising” docuseries, the Olympic gold medalist revealed what really happened in the moment that left viewers across the world stunned. 

The clip shows Biles moments before the gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, telling her coach “My calf or something just pulled all the way.” Shortly after, Biles is shown getting examined by the Team USA medics. Despite the scare, Biles ended up posting the highest score on the floor and vault Olympic qualifiers. 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Black art and literature are celebrated in this year’s MacArthur Foundation Genius Grants

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell’s charity falsely claimed to be a UNICEF partner, UN claims

Lifestyle

Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Lifestyle

Acclaimed artist Richard Mayhew dead at 100

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné announces the death of her father, Christopher Pearman

Health

Breast cancer deaths continue to fall as new cases rise among young women

Lifestyle

John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

Lifestyle

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

When asked by her former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman how she competed “in so much pain,” Biles reportedly responded, “I couldn’t have people tell me I was a quitter again.”  

“With everything that I’ve done and been through, I do feel like it gives me more confidence,” Biles continued. “But since I am older, I am a little bit more afraid…my body is on a ticking time bomb.”

Netflix’s documentary on Biles covers the Olympic gold medalist’s return to the international competition and the road to get there. While the series focuses on the 27-year-old’s Olympic training, the footage also revealed missteps during the competition that could potentially help fellow Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles win back her bronze medal. 

Giving viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Biles’ life inside and outside of gymnastics, part two of “Simone Biles: Rising” will be available for streaming on October 25. 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

By TheGrio

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

10 years after the loss of my husband brings a mix of remembrance, reflection — and hope

By TheGrio

How Black actors are shaping Hollywood’s breast cancer conversation

How Black actors are shaping Hollywood’s breast cancer conversation

By TheGrio

Trina McGee shares she had a miscarriage after announcing she was pregnant at 54

Trina McGee shares she had a miscarriage after announcing she was pregnant at 54

By TheGrio

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

By TheMix.net

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

Jussie Smollett Stands by His Story and Hopes to Tell a New One: “Truth Will Come to Light”

By Popviewers

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

By TheMix.net

Rumor: Marvel Studios ‘Ironheart’ Series To Have “Same Tones” As ‘Ms. Marvel’, Will Confirm Riri Williams As Bisexual

Rumor: Marvel Studios ‘Ironheart’ Series To Have “Same Tones” As ‘Ms. Marvel’, Will Confirm Riri Williams As Bisexual

By Bounding Into Comics