Simone Biles compares her body to a ‘ticking time bomb’ while reflecting on Olympic injury

For Simone Biles, the 2024 Paris Olympics represented her comeback season. However, moments before her highly anticipated return to the Olympic floor, the Team USA gymnast sustained a calf injury, giving many fans a case of déja vu.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles was forced to step down from the competition to protect her health after experiencing the “twisties” mid-performance. In a new trailer for the second installment of Netflix’s “Simone Biles: Rising” docuseries, the Olympic gold medalist revealed what really happened in the moment that left viewers across the world stunned.

The clip shows Biles moments before the gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, telling her coach “My calf or something just pulled all the way.” Shortly after, Biles is shown getting examined by the Team USA medics. Despite the scare, Biles ended up posting the highest score on the floor and vault Olympic qualifiers.

When asked by her former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman how she competed “in so much pain,” Biles reportedly responded, “I couldn’t have people tell me I was a quitter again.”

“With everything that I’ve done and been through, I do feel like it gives me more confidence,” Biles continued. “But since I am older, I am a little bit more afraid…my body is on a ticking time bomb.”

Netflix’s documentary on Biles covers the Olympic gold medalist’s return to the international competition and the road to get there. While the series focuses on the 27-year-old’s Olympic training, the footage also revealed missteps during the competition that could potentially help fellow Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles win back her bronze medal.

Giving viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Biles’ life inside and outside of gymnastics, part two of “Simone Biles: Rising” will be available for streaming on October 25.