Top 10 Black love stories that made their mark in TV and film

Representation matters—and it’s more than just seeing faces that look like yours on screen. It can also be about seeing relationships that reflect your reality or the love you aspire to have. Black people finding love in books, films, and TV builds on that representation, showing the world the beauty and depth of Black romance. Love isn’t always easy though and it doesn’t mean relationships lack complexity. Here are 10 couples that capture the essence and nuances of Black love on screen.

Monica and Quincy McCall — Love & Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball delivered an iconic Black movie about basketball with a love story that shaped the culture. The movie by Gina Prince-Bythewood showed the story of two young people as they navigated ambition, passion, and romance. Their chemistry and competition set a new bar for Black romance on screen.

Sanaa Lathan plays Monica Wright, a skilled basketball player who exceeds even her love interest, Omar Epps, as Quincy McCall, on the court. Quincy aspires to play pro basketball and is the son of an NBA player. The move sets up tension between the characters over this contrast and between their on-the-court and off-the-court personalities and dreams. It asks important questions about how love changes over time and why sometimes it never goes away.

T’Challa and Nakia — Black Panther (2018)

T’Challa and Nakia’s relationship in Black Panther brings the Marvel Universe a refreshing portrayal of Black love—strong, respectful, and deeply connected. Despite their superhero status, the two gifted young people remain relatable as a couple, showcasing the complexities and depth of a partnership built on mutual respect, shared goals, and unwavering support.

They’ve known each other a while and are portrayed as being equals when it comes to superhero skills and an independent spirit — even though it’s T’Challa who is officially the prince. While the romantic pairing only appeared in one movie because of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death, the characters demonstrated love and support for each other despite not agreeing on everything.

Cliff and Clair Huxtable — The Cosby Show (1984-1992)

For decades, the Huxtables defined Black excellence on TV, showing a powerful couple balancing careers, family, and culture. Cliff and Clair exemplified a dynamic, loving partnership that uplifted the image of Black family life.

Ahead of its miniseries The 80s: The Decade That Made Us, Nat Geo Channel conducted a survey in which respondents chose the Huxtables as the family they’d most want to be adopted by—a testament to their enduring impact.

Cliff is a successful doctor, and Clair is a successful lawyer. They work as a team to run and care for their household, raise their kids and face challenges that come their way. Episodes of The Cosby Show depicted an equitable and supportive relationship, with both people handling household tasks and offering each other caring advice.

Issa and Lawrence — Insecure (2016-2021)

Issa and Lawrence’s relationship on HBO’s Insecure was raw, real, and reflective of the complexities of modern Black love. Their ups and downs, filled with humor and heartache, showed that love is often a journey, not a straight line.

The long-term couple, played by Issa Rae and Jay Ellis, start the series together in the pilot before their plotline gets complicated when Issa finds herself wanting more out of the relationship. The two have a major breakup that becomes a catalyst for change in both of their lives. In the end, however, the couple overcomes numerous challenges and ends up engaged at the end of the series.

Slim and Queen — Queen & Slim (2019)

Queen & Slim is more than a romance movie. It’s the story of two characters faced with desperate choices after an unfair and racist altercation leaves them fleeing as fugitives. The fact that this all happens following an awkward Tinder date is just one more thing for the characters to overcome, sets the romance stage, and actors Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith portray a young Black couple working together in impossible circustances.

The film does not present a conventional love story but instead portrays a relationship forged by shared trauma, fear, and the looming threat of arrest in true “Bonnie and Clyde” fashion. In this way, Queen & Slim offers a relationship portrayal bound by solidarity and resistance as it is about emotional connection. Kaluuya and Turner-Smith bring depth to their roles, showing the characters’ gradual evolution from guarded individuals to a couple bound together by circumstance, desire, and a shared fight for survival. Ultimately, Queen & Slim presents a tragic love story that challenges the boundaries of what we expect from both romance and resistance in modern cinema.

Darius Lovehall and Nina Mosley — Love Jones (1997)

Love Jones tells the story of poet Darius Lovehall and photographer Nina Mosley. Their relationship begins passionately, but they both come to it carrying baggage. Nina still has potential feelings for an ex-boyfriend and Darius isn’t sure he wants to commit to a relationship with Nina even though he has strong feelings for her. This confusion in both characters leads to separation and reconciliation.

What sets Love Jones apart is its realistic depiction of the ups and downs of a relationship, with the cool of 90’s era Black culture and style. Rather than portraying a smooth path to love, the film shows Darius and Nina’s missteps, moments of doubt, and ultimately their vulnerability as they navigate their feelings for each other. The soundtrack is unforgettable too.

Lance and Mia Sullivan — The Best Man (1999)

Lance and Mia aren’t the only main characters in The Best Man, but they are the couple that draws all the other characters together with their love story. Played by Morris Chestnut and Monica Calhoun, their relationship represents the idealized version of love within their friend group—a couple bound by faith, loyalty, and a seemingly perfect connection. As the film unfolds, it becomes clear that their relationship has faced challenges, including past betrayals and secrets, but the strength of their bond is evident in how they navigate these trials.

This popular movie sparked a series of other films depicting various Black couples and storylines, and even though Lance and Mia don’t get a perfectly happy ending, they overcome the heartbreaks and immaturities of youth, to have a lasting love until the end.

Kenny and Maxine Chadway — Soul Food (1997)

This film sparked a Showtime series that follows the Joseph family. Kenny and Maxine’s story is important because it involves the entire family and represents challenging dynamics that many Black relationships must overcome. Maxine, played by Vivica A. Fox, experiences tension with her sister, Teri, played by Vanessa Williams. Part of that tension is related to the fact that Teri believes Maxine stole her boyfriend, who is now Maxine’s husband.

What makes Kenny and Maxine’s story particularly significant is how it represents challenges many Black couples face in balancing their personal relationships with family dynamics. Maxine’s loyalty to her family sometimes creates friction in her marriage, but it also highlights the strength she and Kenny possess in maintaining a loving partnership amidst these external pressures.

Their love story is also reflective of the broader themes in Soul Food, where family, food, and tradition serve as both sources of conflict and connection. The couple’s journey through these challenges reflects the resilience required in many Black relationships, showcasing that love is not only about romance but about working through hardship together.

Michael Block and Mae Morton — The Photograph (2020)

In The Photograph (2020), Michael Block and Mae Morton’s romance is refreshingly grounded in authenticity and emotional complexity. Played by LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae, respectively, their relationship is not just about instant attraction but about navigating the uncertainties and vulnerabilities that come with new love.

Michael, a journalist, meets Mae, an art curator, while working on a story, and their connection is undeniable from the start. Yet, both characters are grappling with personal insecurities—Michael is unsure about his career path and past relationships, while Mae is dealing with the emotional baggage left by her mother’s complicated life.

Rather than relying on traditional romantic tropes, The Photograph explores deeper themes of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the challenges of opening up emotionally. Through thoughtful conversations and intimate moments, Michael and Mae slowly unravel each other’s guardedness, revealing their fears and hopes in a way that feels natural and relatable. By focusing on two people working through their anxieties to build a meaningful connection, The Photograph offers a realistic portrayal of modern Black love that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

James and Florida Evans — Good Times (1974-1979)

Before Cliff and Clair Huxtable, there was James and Florida Evans—one of the most iconic couples on television during the 1970s. Good Times (1974-1979) was the first primetime sitcom to portray a Black couple in a two-parent household, set against the backdrop of a Chicago housing project. James and Florida Evans were a working-class couple whose love and dedication to their family was at the heart of the show.

James, portrayed by John Amos, was the firm but loving father, often struggling to make ends meet while holding down multiple jobs to support his wife and three children. Florida, played by Esther Rolle, was the family’s matriarch—grounded in faith, wisdom, and a deep sense of resilience. Together, they navigated the challenges of poverty, systemic racism, and everyday struggles with grace, humor, and an unbreakable bond. Their relationship was defined by mutual respect and a strong commitment to each other and their family’s survival, making them a groundbreaking depiction of Black love on television.

Why representation of positive Black couples matters in TV and film

Critics frequently point out the scarcity of Black couples in media, particularly those portrayed in a positive light. TV and film often favor biracial couples over showcasing two Black leads in romantic roles. Highlighting diverse Black relationships on screen not only amplifies representation but also offers authentic role models for younger generations, showing that Black love is special, strong, and worthy of celebration.

