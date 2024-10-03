Stories that shaped history: essential classics by Black authors

It’s hard to know where to start when exploring works by famous African-American authors. That’s why we’re spotlighting some of the best classic books by Black authors .

This roundup includes both fiction and nonfiction, spanning multiple genres, so you’re bound to find your next favorite book on this list.

‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ by Maya Angelou

Dr. Maya Angelou attends her 82nd birthday party with friends and family at her home on May 20, 2010 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Steve Exum/Getty Images)

This stunning autobiography may be the best-known work by Maya Angelou (1928-2014), the Black American poet and civil rights activist, but it’s actually the first in a seven-book series. One of the true American classics, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” chronicles Angelou’s first 17 years of life.

‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ by James Baldwin

American author James Baldwin (1924-1987) during an interview at the Whitehall Hotel in Bloomsbury Square, London. (Photo by Jenkins/Getty Images)

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” is a coming-of-age novel and classic book by eloquent American activist and author James Baldwin (1924-1987). It’s loosely based on his childhood growing up in Harlem. You might know Baldwin better for his essays, but this piece of classic literature was his first book.

‘Kindred’ by Octavia Butler

Required reading for science fiction fans penned by Black women, “Kindred” uses a time travel storyline to delve into questions about race, lineage and the American experience. This sci-fi masterpiece is just one of many by Octavia Butler (1947-2006), MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and one of the most inventive Black writers of all time.

‘The Souls of Black Folk’ by W.E.B. Du Bois

Dr William Edward Burghardt Du Bois (1868 – 1963), 82-year old anthropologist and publicist, co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) who has been nominated as the American Labor Party candidate for Senator from New York. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

One of the earliest Black classic books on this list, “The Souls of Black Folk,” is a 1903 collection of essays by Harvard-educated scholar and author W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963). In it, Du Bois shares his sociological reflections on the experiences of turn-of-the-century Black Americans.

‘Invisible Man’ by Ralph Ellison

Portrait of writer Ralph Ellison, author of ‘Invisible Man’, March 25th 1952. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Winner of the 1953 National Book Award, “Invisible Man” follows an unnamed narrator as he grows up and takes part in the Harlem Renaissance. In this and other works, author and literary critic Ralph Ellison (1913-1994) explores race, identity and the struggle to be seen as more than a stereotype.

‘Passing’ by Nella Larsen

One of many classic books by Black female authors, “Passing” tells the story of a Black American woman who reconnects with a childhood friend and is shocked to learn that the friend has been passing as white. Nella Larsen (1891-1964) wrote this and only one other book, but that hasn’t kept her from being counted among history’s most respected African-American authors.

‘Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches’ by Audre Lorde

Written by celebrated Black poet and thinker Audre Lorde (1934-1992), “Sister Outsider” is a series of essays confronting homophobia, racism, sexism and their intersection in the lives of Lorde and her contemporaries. This and many of Lorde’s other works are essential for understanding the deep roots of today’s Black feminism.

‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison

CHICAGO – OCTOBER 20: Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning author Toni Morrison gestures while talking to talk show host Oprah Winfrey during the annual Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner October 20, 2010, in Chicago, Illinois. The Carl Sandburg Literary Award is presented each year to an author whose significant body of work has enhanced the public’s awareness of the written word. Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images)

If you’ve researched classic books written by Black authors before, you’ve almost certainly already heard of this 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, which explores post-Civil War America from the perspective of a supposedly haunted family of formerly enslaved people. “Beloved” is an excellent entry point into the impressive body of work by literary icon Toni Morrison (1931-2019).

‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ by Zora Neale Hurston

This influential novel chronicles the tumultuous love life and eventual self-awakening of a Black woman named Janie. Although “Their Eyes Were Watching God” wasn’t positively received when it was first released, its author, Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960), became one of the most successful Black woman writers of the first half of the 20th century.

‘The Street’ by Ann Petry

The first novel by a Black woman to sell more than 1 million copies, “The Street” details single mother Lutie Johnson’s fruitless search for the American dream in 1940s Harlem. The smash success was actually a debut novel from writer Ann Petry (1908-1997), immediately cementing her place among the pantheon of classic Black authors.

‘Citizen: An American Lyric’ by Claudia Rankine

This modern classic by American poet Claudia Rankine (born 1963) defies categorization. She weaves together many kinds of writing and media to create a moving portrait of the current state of Black America. “Citizen” was published in 2014, only 10 years ago, but that’s been more than enough time for readers and critics to declare it a classic.

‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 03: Author Angie Thomas attend s”The Hate U Give” Atlanta Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on October 3, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

Published in 2017, this novel tells the story of a Black teenager whose life is changed when she witnesses the police unjustly shooting her childhood friend. Written by author Angie Thomas (born 1988) in the wake of the killing of Oscar Grant, “The Hate U Give” is an age-appropriate look at race relations for Black teens .

‘The Color Purple’ by Alice Walker

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: (US TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Author Alice Walker attends the Broadway opening of “The Color Purple” at the Broadway Theatre December 1, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

This timeless American classic by Alice Walker (born 1944) follows Celie, a Black woman who survives an abusive relationship and finds her own meaning in life. You might recognize the title from the 1985 and 2023 movie adaptations (the latter based on the stage musical of the same name).

‘Up From Slavery’ by Booker T. Washington

Booker T. Washington at Tuskegee University (Photo: Library of Congress)

In this memoir released during the Reconstruction era, American educator Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) shares his experience of being born into slavery in the period leading up to the Civil War, becoming emancipated at the age of nine and growing up to find that racism hadn’t disappeared along with legal bondage.

‘Native Son’ by Richard Wright

The first novel by author Richard Wright (1908-1960), “Native Son,” is the tragic tale of a 20-year-old Black man who accidentally kills a white woman and suffers dearly for this transgression.

Celebrating the Black literary tradition