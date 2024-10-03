Stories that shaped history: essential classics by Black authors
It’s hard to know where to start when exploring works by famous African-American authors. That’s why we’re spotlighting some of the best classic books by Black authors.
This roundup includes both fiction and nonfiction, spanning multiple genres, so you’re bound to find your next favorite book on this list.
‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ by Maya Angelou
This stunning autobiography may be the best-known work by Maya Angelou (1928-2014), the Black American poet and civil rights activist, but it’s actually the first in a seven-book series. One of the true American classics, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” chronicles Angelou’s first 17 years of life.
‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ by James Baldwin
“Go Tell It on the Mountain” is a coming-of-age novel and classic book by eloquent American activist and author James Baldwin (1924-1987). It’s loosely based on his childhood growing up in Harlem. You might know Baldwin better for his essays, but this piece of classic literature was his first book.
‘Kindred’ by Octavia Butler
Required reading for science fiction fans penned by Black women, “Kindred” uses a time travel storyline to delve into questions about race, lineage and the American experience. This sci-fi masterpiece is just one of many by Octavia Butler (1947-2006), MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and one of the most inventive Black writers of all time.
‘The Souls of Black Folk’ by W.E.B. Du Bois
One of the earliest Black classic books on this list, “The Souls of Black Folk,” is a 1903 collection of essays by Harvard-educated scholar and author W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963). In it, Du Bois shares his sociological reflections on the experiences of turn-of-the-century Black Americans.
‘Invisible Man’ by Ralph Ellison
Winner of the 1953 National Book Award, “Invisible Man” follows an unnamed narrator as he grows up and takes part in the Harlem Renaissance. In this and other works, author and literary critic Ralph Ellison (1913-1994) explores race, identity and the struggle to be seen as more than a stereotype.
‘Passing’ by Nella Larsen
One of many classic books by Black female authors, “Passing” tells the story of a Black American woman who reconnects with a childhood friend and is shocked to learn that the friend has been passing as white. Nella Larsen (1891-1964) wrote this and only one other book, but that hasn’t kept her from being counted among history’s most respected African-American authors.
‘Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches’ by Audre Lorde
Written by celebrated Black poet and thinker Audre Lorde (1934-1992), “Sister Outsider” is a series of essays confronting homophobia, racism, sexism and their intersection in the lives of Lorde and her contemporaries. This and many of Lorde’s other works are essential for understanding the deep roots of today’s Black feminism.
‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison
If you’ve researched classic books written by Black authors before, you’ve almost certainly already heard of this 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, which explores post-Civil War America from the perspective of a supposedly haunted family of formerly enslaved people. “Beloved” is an excellent entry point into the impressive body of work by literary icon Toni Morrison (1931-2019).
‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ by Zora Neale Hurston
This influential novel chronicles the tumultuous love life and eventual self-awakening of a Black woman named Janie. Although “Their Eyes Were Watching God” wasn’t positively received when it was first released, its author, Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960), became one of the most successful Black woman writers of the first half of the 20th century.
‘The Street’ by Ann Petry
The first novel by a Black woman to sell more than 1 million copies, “The Street” details single mother Lutie Johnson’s fruitless search for the American dream in 1940s Harlem. The smash success was actually a debut novel from writer Ann Petry (1908-1997), immediately cementing her place among the pantheon of classic Black authors.
‘Citizen: An American Lyric’ by Claudia Rankine
This modern classic by American poet Claudia Rankine (born 1963) defies categorization. She weaves together many kinds of writing and media to create a moving portrait of the current state of Black America. “Citizen” was published in 2014, only 10 years ago, but that’s been more than enough time for readers and critics to declare it a classic.
‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas
Published in 2017, this novel tells the story of a Black teenager whose life is changed when she witnesses the police unjustly shooting her childhood friend. Written by author Angie Thomas (born 1988) in the wake of the killing of Oscar Grant, “The Hate U Give” is an age-appropriate look at race relations for Black teens.
‘The Color Purple’ by Alice Walker
This timeless American classic by Alice Walker (born 1944) follows Celie, a Black woman who survives an abusive relationship and finds her own meaning in life. You might recognize the title from the 1985 and 2023 movie adaptations (the latter based on the stage musical of the same name).
‘Up From Slavery’ by Booker T. Washington
In this memoir released during the Reconstruction era, American educator Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) shares his experience of being born into slavery in the period leading up to the Civil War, becoming emancipated at the age of nine and growing up to find that racism hadn’t disappeared along with legal bondage.
‘Native Son’ by Richard Wright
The first novel by author Richard Wright (1908-1960), “Native Son,” is the tragic tale of a 20-year-old Black man who accidentally kills a white woman and suffers dearly for this transgression.
Celebrating the Black literary tradition
We hope this guide has helped inform your search for the best books ever written by Black authors. But if you’re still eager for recommendations, check out our archive of content covering everything you need to know about established and upcoming books by Black writers.