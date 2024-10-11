Harris covers Vogue Magazine, talks ‘complexity’ and ‘nuance’ of Israel war in Middle East

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is once again gracing the cover of Vogue Magazine for the fashion bible’s latest digital edition.

The portrait cover, Harris’ second since being elected vice president, was shot by the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. Harris, 59, is photographed seated in her Washington, D.C. residence, Naval One Observatory while wearing a monochromatic brown suit and blouse by Gabriela Hearst. Vogue also notes the vice president is rocking earrings from Tiffany.



The magazine’s cover story follows Harris on the campaign trail as she zips across the country to stump for votes in an unusually short time frame for a presidential campaign. The vice president was thrust further into the spotlight after President Joe Biden decided on July 21 that he would not seek re-election and endorse Harris to succeed him.

“This was a dramatic turn to the day,” Harris said of the moment she received a phone call from Biden, who delivered the shocking and historic news.

Now, Harris is just four weeks away from potentially being elected the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian president of the United States of America.

Harris talked on the record with Vogue’s Nathan Heller about a number of topics, including what her first call from the Oval Office would be if elected on Nov. 5.

“One of my first calls — outside of family — will be to the team that is working with me on our plan to lower costs for the American people,” Harris told Vogue. “It’s not just about publishing something in a respected journal. It’s not about a speech. It’s literally about, How does this hit the streets? How do people actually feel the work in a way that benefits them?”

Harris also reflected on what is probably the biggest international concern that has proved to be tenuous for the Biden-Harris administration: the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 25: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands before the start of a meeting in the Vice President’s ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

The presidential hopeful said the U.S. should create “incentives” for Israel and Hamas — and now also Hezbollah in Lebanon — to turn to de-escalation.

“A Harris administration—to speak of myself in the third person, which makes me quite uncomfortable — would be about articulating those points and hopefully bringing some language that is reflective of the complexity and the nuance of what’s happening in the region,” said Harris.

The vice president stressed that the conflict in the Middle East is “not” binary, telling Vogue, “You’re not either for this one or for that one.”

Harris repeated her stance that Israel has a right to defend itself after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack committed by Hamas, but also stressed, “Far too many Palestinians have been killed.”

The vice president called for a two-state solution and said it is important that stakeholders do not give up their “sense of hope that that is possible — even if it does not appear to be imminent.”

The Vogue cover story also includes interesting reflections from people who know Harris personally or who have worked with her throughout her decades-long career as a former prosecutor, district attorney in San Francisco, attorney general for the state of California, U.S. senator, and now, vice president.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the influential Democrat and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, talked to the glossy about how Harris masterfully secured the party’s nomination in a matter of days.

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party’s presidential nominee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“It was a beautiful thing,” said Pelosi, who noted that she thought there would be an open convention for the nomination at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

“I wasn’t really talking about who would be next,” Pelosi insists of her interest in a revived ticket, then adds, “but I always thought if there were an open convention, she would win it.”

The cover story also highlights Harris’ commitment to not just public service but also serving looks.

Matthew Rothschild, described as a friend, former Harris colleague and LGBTQ advocate, reflected on Harris’ knack for being “perfectly put together” — even when going to the dentist.

“I remember one time I saw her coming out of a dental surgery and she looked great,” Rothschild recalled.

He said Harris said something that forever stuck with him when it comes to stepping outside: “You need to look the part.”

“Sometimes when I’m making a choice about how to dress — do I go a little more formal or a little more casual? — I hear Kamala’s voice in my head saying, ‘You need to look the part,’” said Rothschild. “…[I]t helps me decide. Literally to this day. And that was 17 years ago.”

You can read the Kamala Harris feature in full on Vogue.com.

