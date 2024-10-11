North West has mixed feelings about growing up in the spotlight

Like her father, Kanye West, North West is not a fan of paparazzi. As the latest cover star of Interview Magazine, the 11-year-old sat down to be interviewed by her mother, Kim Kardashian, and share a glimpse into her young life. Born into celebrity, West revealed how she really feels about constantly being on camera.

“I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do,” West told her mother. “When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’ If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.’”

Beyond growing up making regular appearances on her maternal family’s reality TV shows, West has built a name for herself on social media. With 19.2 million followers on a TikTok account managed by Kardashian, the preteen is carving her own lane to fame with her dance videos.

Aside from inheriting a high profile, West is like any other 11-year-old, balancing school, personal interests and life with her younger siblings. Joking around with her mother throughout the interview, the cover star revealed that she likes art but finds art class “annoying.” Though she may not particularly enjoy school at this age, West’s creative side shines through her passion for fashion.

When asked what her current favorite style trends are, she shared her love for “streetwear and the ’90s,” noting her appreciation of Tyler, the Creator, her father, and of course, herself as arbiters of personal style. As a budding streetwear aficionado who teased the launch of an eponymous clothing line, West also pays close attention to street fashion when traveling.

“Everybody’s style is on point [in Japan],” she added. “Or New York, because the streetwear there is — yes. And New York is really fun.”

In addition to her love for style and music, West is very devoted to her faith. Throughout the interview, she reiterated that the lesson she will never forget is “to trust God only.”

“Spread the gospel,” she added, explaining how she tries to help people. “[Telling people] about God, and how problems get solved if they follow his word and his way.”

North is the first of Kim and Kanye’s four children. Despite ending their marriage in 2022, the stars co-parent North and her siblings, their son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and youngest son Psalm, 5.

“[The best day of my life was] maybe in Italy with Dad,” West told her mom. “It was just us and my siblings, and that’s when I really brought them close to God … I was like, ‘We got to pray.’ So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after.”

So, what does the firstborn of the Kardashian-West kids have planned for her future?

“I don’t know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up,” said West. “I just want to pursue my careers now.”