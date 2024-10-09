Kamala Harris’ proposal for home care could be game changer for Black Americans

The Democratic presidential nominee announced on "The View" her plan to expand Medicare services to include at-home elder care as a benefit for the first time.

Gerren Keith Gaynor
Oct 9, 2024
Home care activists, theGrio.com
Activists gather in DC to advocate for sweeping Federal Care Legislation on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations)

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a new economic and health care proposal on Tuesday during her appearance on “The View” seeking to make at-home elder care more affordable.

Addressing the challenges of the “sandwich generation” of Americans caring for children and their elder parents, the Democratic presidential nominee announced a plan to expand Medicare services to include at-home elder care as a benefit for the first time.

“I took care of my mother when she was sick, who was diagnosed with cancer. And so it is a personal experience for me, as well as something I care deeply about,” Harris told the hosts of the daytime talk show.

“They take care of their kids, and they take care of their aging parents,” the vice president said of the “sandwich generation.” She added, “It’s just almost impossible to do it all.”

Hillary Holley, executive director at Care in Action, told theGrio that Harris’ new proposal for at-home care is a game changer, particularly for Black and brown Americans. 

Kamala Harris, theGrio.com
Vice President Kamala Harris joins “The View.” (Photo: ABC/YouTube)

“I cannot stress how the financial burden of not having Medicare cover long-term care for our aging parents and loved ones is on Black and brown families,” said Holley, whose organization advocates on behalf of millions of U.S. domestic workers, who are mostly women of color and immigrant women.

Holley told theGrio that when Care In Action engages families about at-home care, they are often unaware that Medicare does not currently cover long-term aging care. 

“The looks on their faces when they find out is just full of fear,” she explained.

Vice President Harris explained that to pay for her ambitious plan for at-home elder care, she will require that Medicare continue utilizing a Biden-era law that allows the federal agency to negotiate drug prices with big pharmaceutical companies. The revenue Medicare would save through reduced drug costs would ultimately pay for her plan, said Harris.

“We’re not going to be paying these high prices,” said the presidential hopeful, adding, “Those resources are best meant to help [families].”

Holley said it is crucial that Big Pharma “step up to the plate.” She continued, “They are one of the main reasons why we don’t have enough revenue coming in. They are profiting off of people’s pain.”

The advocate said Care in Action and other advocacy groups would like to also see significant wage increases for care workers and federal paid leave for home care workers. 

Tackling wages for domestic workers is something President Joe Biden has done while in office. His administration finalized a rule that requires 80% of federal funds used for home care agencies to go toward increasing worker wages. However, Holley noted, “These private equity corporate men that are trying to profit off of this crisis … are already threatening on suing.”

Not to mention, the majority of home care workers are Black women — Holley notes it’s about 80%. A large percentage of these workers also happen to be Black women over 50 and are usually the matriarchs of their families.

Home care workers in Michigan rally to restore union rights and demand an investment that makes it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to get the home care services they need on March 13, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SEIU)

“We’re very behind,” she said of the need to improve the care system, which is disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities. 

Holley said Harris’ personal story of being a caretaker for her mom reflects her ability to truly understand the plight of these care workers and family caregivers.

“When you think about the way that policy impacts your life like that’s how we have to approach policymaking,” she said. “I have been with her team, and they are truly walking in your shoes because of her personal experience.”

Care in Action recently highlighted another politician’s personal story with at-home care: U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Clyburn recently participated in a conversation with his daughters facilitated by Care in Action and Care Can’t Wait Coalition. The Clyburns opened up about the challenges of caring for Congressman Clyburn’s wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, who was dying of complications related to diabetes. 

“He and his daughters have a personal connection to what is required to care for someone you love, and he’s representing a state that is feeling the crux of what it’s like to help care for an aging population,” said Holley. 

She said advocates have been engaging with lawmakers across in hopes of being able to share more personal testimonies to show that the national crisis on home care is not a blue or red issue, but an American one. 

“When we start talking about these issues to elected officials in Congress, they immediately start seeing themselves in this,” shared Holley. “[These] officials are going to see that they are also in the same shoes, and we’ve got to get it done.”

More Stories

Women

Allyson Felix launches new women-focused sports management firm

Lifestyle

Mother of 8-year-old who drove herself to Target opens up about the aftermath: ‘I could not sleep’

Women

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Lifestyle

‘Can we have a playdate?’: The second most asked question of school-aged kids

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell’s charity falsely claimed to be a UNICEF partner, UN claims

Books

Stories that shaped history: essential classics by Black authors

Lifestyle

Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Harris’ emphasis on maternal health care is paying dividends with Black women voters

Harris’ emphasis on maternal health care is paying dividends with Black women voters

By TheGrio

Black voters have positive views of Kamala Harris, but they’re not sure she would change the country for the better, poll finds

Black voters have positive views of Kamala Harris, but they’re not sure she would change the country for the better, poll finds

By TheGrio

Harris-Walz campaign trolls Trump and Vance, warns Black voters on threats to health care

Harris-Walz campaign trolls Trump and Vance, warns Black voters on threats to health care

By TheGrio

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

Watch: Black immigrant advocate has a message for Harris-Walz campaign

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Favorite Movies

By MovieMaker Magazine

Ford Is Including A Home Charger With Every Electric Vehicle Now

Ford Is Including A Home Charger With Every Electric Vehicle Now

By American Cars And Racing

Richard Simmons’ Family Turns On His Beloved Housekeeper, Claiming He’d Be ‘Heartbroken’ Over Her ‘Greed’

Richard Simmons’ Family Turns On His Beloved Housekeeper, Claiming He’d Be ‘Heartbroken’ Over Her ‘Greed’

By TheMix.net

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

NASCAR May Make A Dramatic Change To Its Cars For Talladega

NASCAR May Make A Dramatic Change To Its Cars For Talladega

By American Cars And Racing