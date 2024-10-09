Kamala Harris’ proposal for home care could be game changer for Black Americans

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a new economic and health care proposal on Tuesday during her appearance on “The View” seeking to make at-home elder care more affordable.

Addressing the challenges of the “sandwich generation” of Americans caring for children and their elder parents, the Democratic presidential nominee announced a plan to expand Medicare services to include at-home elder care as a benefit for the first time.

“I took care of my mother when she was sick, who was diagnosed with cancer. And so it is a personal experience for me, as well as something I care deeply about,” Harris told the hosts of the daytime talk show.

“They take care of their kids, and they take care of their aging parents,” the vice president said of the “sandwich generation.” She added, “It’s just almost impossible to do it all.”

Hillary Holley, executive director at Care in Action, told theGrio that Harris’ new proposal for at-home care is a game changer, particularly for Black and brown Americans.

Vice President Kamala Harris joins “The View.” (Photo: ABC/YouTube)

“I cannot stress how the financial burden of not having Medicare cover long-term care for our aging parents and loved ones is on Black and brown families,” said Holley, whose organization advocates on behalf of millions of U.S. domestic workers, who are mostly women of color and immigrant women.

Holley told theGrio that when Care In Action engages families about at-home care, they are often unaware that Medicare does not currently cover long-term aging care.

“The looks on their faces when they find out is just full of fear,” she explained.

Vice President Harris explained that to pay for her ambitious plan for at-home elder care, she will require that Medicare continue utilizing a Biden-era law that allows the federal agency to negotiate drug prices with big pharmaceutical companies. The revenue Medicare would save through reduced drug costs would ultimately pay for her plan, said Harris.

“We’re not going to be paying these high prices,” said the presidential hopeful, adding, “Those resources are best meant to help [families].”

Holley said it is crucial that Big Pharma “step up to the plate.” She continued, “They are one of the main reasons why we don’t have enough revenue coming in. They are profiting off of people’s pain.”



The advocate said Care in Action and other advocacy groups would like to also see significant wage increases for care workers and federal paid leave for home care workers.

Tackling wages for domestic workers is something President Joe Biden has done while in office. His administration finalized a rule that requires 80% of federal funds used for home care agencies to go toward increasing worker wages. However, Holley noted, “These private equity corporate men that are trying to profit off of this crisis … are already threatening on suing.” Not to mention, the majority of home care workers are Black women — Holley notes it’s about 80%. A large percentage of these workers also happen to be Black women over 50 and are usually the matriarchs of their families.

Home care workers in Michigan rally to restore union rights and demand an investment that makes it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to get the home care services they need on March 13, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SEIU)

“We’re very behind,” she said of the need to improve the care system, which is disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities.

Holley said Harris’ personal story of being a caretaker for her mom reflects her ability to truly understand the plight of these care workers and family caregivers.

“When you think about the way that policy impacts your life like that’s how we have to approach policymaking,” she said. “I have been with her team, and they are truly walking in your shoes because of her personal experience.”

Care in Action recently highlighted another politician’s personal story with at-home care: U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Clyburn recently participated in a conversation with his daughters facilitated by Care in Action and Care Can’t Wait Coalition. The Clyburns opened up about the challenges of caring for Congressman Clyburn’s wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, who was dying of complications related to diabetes.

“He and his daughters have a personal connection to what is required to care for someone you love, and he’s representing a state that is feeling the crux of what it’s like to help care for an aging population,” said Holley.

She said advocates have been engaging with lawmakers across in hopes of being able to share more personal testimonies to show that the national crisis on home care is not a blue or red issue, but an American one.

“When we start talking about these issues to elected officials in Congress, they immediately start seeing themselves in this,” shared Holley. “[These] officials are going to see that they are also in the same shoes, and we’ve got to get it done.”

