Kristy Scott reportedly files to drop husband’s last name amidst divorce

Kristy Scott is ready to let go of her estranged husband’s surname as the content creator files for divorce. Last week, Kristy shocked her followers when she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Desmond Scott, announced the end of their 11-year marriage.

As previously reported by theGrio, Kristy, who goes by Kristy Sarah on TikTok and Instagram, filed for divorce, citing infidelity as the reason for her filing. According to US Weekly, she has reportedly asked the court to restore her maiden name, Small, and is requesting that Desmond cover her legal fees for the divorce.

The couple, who met in middle school and have since built life together on and off social media, share two sons, Westin and Vance. As reported by Us Weekly, Kristy and Desmond have agreed to enter a written agreement regarding their children. They will allegedly only ask for the court’s intervention if they are unable to reach a consensus.

Similarly, the couple has reportedly entered a “marital property agreement,” outlining their rights to all properties, including the home they finished building together months before their split. Kristy, who reportedly owns separate properties, is asking the courts to exclude them from their community estate agreement as officials enforce the couple’s property agreement.

Though Kristy has not directly addressed the news of her divorce, fans of the content creator speculate that she may have been hinting at a separation through her content as she began sharing more and more videos of her cooking, a task Desmond, a chef, used to do in their videos together.

Desmond, however, addressed the cheating allegations in a statement one day after the divorce became public.

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” he began. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

Desmond added, “Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been. Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and | had conversations with Kristy regarding this. During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately, we decided to divorce. l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support and will continue sharing my love for cooking and the things that inspire me. I hope you’ll continue that journey with me,” he concluded.