Why ‘unplugged’ weddings are trending and how to pull one off

In a world where we are constantly glued to our phones, it’s no surprise that unplugged weddings are becoming one of the biggest trends in the world of marriage celebrations. Couples are asking guests to put down their devices and simply be present for the ceremony, which some experts say create a more intimate and authentic atmosphere. But why are unplugged weddings gaining popularity now? And what if you’re not sure it’s for you?

We spoke to an industry expert to find out what’s fueling the unplugged wedding trend, and how you can balance wanting real-time memories with the ease of snapping photos on your phone.

What is an unplugged wedding?

An unplugged wedding is exactly what it sounds like—a wedding where guests are asked to refrain from using their phones, cameras, or any other digital devices during the ceremony. Some couples may even ban phones entirely (Jay-Z and Beyoncé style). Signs, announcements, or even a note on the invitation typically inform guests of this request. So why are more couples asking guests to stow their phones down when they are walking down the aisle?

The benefits of an unplugged wedding

Presence over pixels

Couples want their guests to be truly present — not just physically, but emotionally. When everyone is focused on the ceremony instead of their screens, it creates a more meaningful atmosphere for everyone involved.

Better professional photos

“Phones and cameras can interfere with the photographer’s work,” says wedding planner Jazmine Boutte in an interview with theGrio. Boutte has planned numerous events and weddings in New Orleans and is now based in Brooklyn. Her business, Dulcé Events and Design, has given her extensive experience in exactly what can happen, even on special days like weddings. “We’ve seen it all — from hands sticking out into the aisle to people blocking the bride’s walk down,” says Boutte. “An unplugged wedding ensures the photographer gets those once-in-a-lifetime shots without distractions.”

Respect for the moment

When people aren’t busy trying to capture the perfect shot of the wedding couple for Instagram, the couple can be more present while they are standing before their nearest and dearest. An unplugged ceremony can help everyone to really focus on the vows and the emotions in the room without distractions.

No flash ruining the vibe

Bright phone screens and flashes can be disruptive not only to the bride(s) and/or groom(s) but also to other wedding guests. Fans of unplugged ceremonies say there is something special about a ceremony illuminated by natural light, candles, or soft lighting, rather than a sea of glowing phone screens.

Why is this a trend now?

In the digital age, we are constantly bombarded with information and notifications. More couples are seeing their wedding day as an opportunity to break from the noise and create a unique, distraction-free experience. With social media fatigue setting in, many are opting for a day focused on real-life moments instead of online updates. On a more practical note, fans of unplugged weddings argue that guests should leave the photos to the professionals.

“You paid so much for a photographer and videographer. You want them to capture the content. You don’t want any interruptions in that,” Boutte tells TheGrio. However, she also notes that sometimes a guest with a phone may capture a moment the professionals might miss.

Jazmine Boutte, Founder & Designer at Dulce Events & Design (Photo courtesy of dulceeventsanddesign.com)

To help guests who are unfamiliar with the “unplugged” concept follow the rules (because your Auntie Debbie might still want to stand up and snap a picture), Boutte advises you make it clear with a sign and notes on all your invitations and wedding notices.

“Definitely include it on your save-the-date, on your invitations, your wedding website, [and] have a sign with an easel,” Boutte tells TheGrio. “Also if you have someone on the mic or maybe a DJ, they can make an announcement prior to the ceremony just to remind folks.”

What if you don’t want to go completely unplugged?

While unplugged weddings are trending, they aren’t for everyone. If you love the idea of capturing your wedding from the unique perspective of your guests, a digital shared album might be the perfect solution.

Here’s how it works: Couples provide a QR code on the program or around the venue, which links guests to a shared digital album. After the wedding, guests can upload their favorite shots, giving the couple a 360-degree view of the day. Brands like Ivy Event Ideas have directions on how to create a code to do so.

Why are shared albums gaining popularity?

Multiple perspectives

While professional photographers focus on the key moments, guests often capture candid shots that give a fuller picture of the day. It’s fun to see the wedding through your guests’ eyes; you get photos of behind-the-scenes moments that even the photographer may have missed.

Instant gratification

Guests can contribute to the digital album in real-time. Many couples love getting immediate access to guest photos right after the wedding, so they don’t have to wait weeks for the official photographer’s edits.

Balancing presence and participation

By setting up shared albums, couples can still encourage guests to stay present during key moments, like the ceremony, while allowing them to capture fun, candid moments at the reception.

No pressure for perfection

Since the official photographer is still the primary one capturing the professional shots, guests can take photos casually, without worrying about getting the “perfect” angle.

In the end, whether you go fully unplugged or find a middle ground with a digital album, your wedding should reflect what matters most to you and your partner—whether that’s being fully present in the moment or capturing memories from every possible angle.

