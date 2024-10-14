‘Wounded Healer’ movie shows even therapists struggle with mental health

“Wounded Healer” is a new film following the life of Manda, a 30-year-old Atlanta-based Black therapist navigating her own mental health struggles while raising teenage children. Battling a resurgence of a childhood autoimmune illness, Manda joins “The Wounded Healers Group,” a support network for counselors. Her journey leads her back to her hometown in North Carolina, where she confronts her past and learns the critical importance of prioritizing her own healing.

Directed by Aleshia Cowser Jackson and written by Shamanda Burston, the film stars Katelynn Bennett (“Zoey 102,” “Breaking Girl Code”), Rashan Ali Smith (“All The Queen’s Men”), Christal Jordan (“Iyanla Vanzant: Fix My Life”), Moses Jones, and Michael Mau. Together, they form a strong ensemble cast that vividly portrays the intersection of family life and mental health.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Burston, who is also an executive producer on the project, said the film is deeply personal and partly based on her own experiences as a licensed therapist. “This is my first cinematherapy film,” Burston explained. She added that “Wounded Healer” was inspired by psychologist Carl Jung’s theory that “the best healers tend to their own wounds.” Burston hopes the film will encourage viewers to “spark meaningful conversations and embrace the shared journey of healing — because it’s not just possible; it’s a path we all walk together.”

Photo courtesy of “Wounded Healer” film.

“People often assume that therapists and mental health professionals are invincible when it comes to emotional and mental challenges, but we are human too,” Burston told Yahoo Entertainment.

According to recent data from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), a mere two percent of the estimated 41,000 psychiatrists in the U.S. are Black.

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution arm of Allen Media Group is owned by media mogul Byron Allen. Freestyle Digital Media will release the film on October 22 across all major digital platforms in North America, with a DVD release to follow.

Freestyle Digital Media’s acquisition of “Wounded Healer” underscores its mission to amplify diverse and underrepresented voices in film, a core philosophy of Byron Allen’s media empire. Independent sales representative and distribution consultant Liz Manashil negotiated the deal for the film.

With mental health now an integral part of mainstream conversations, “Wounded Healer” is especially timely, offering a rare look at the pressures and internal battles faced by those in the caregiving field. The film emphasizes the importance of self-care for healers, especially Black women, who are often expected to be resilient and strong while ignoring their own needs.

Watch the official trailer for “Wounded Healer” below.

Recommended Stories