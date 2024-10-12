10 must-know African American nonprofits making a lasting impact

As Issa Rae famously declared, “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” These words resonate deeply, especially in an era when Black communities are leading powerful movements for justice, education, and economic empowerment. Rooting for Black success requires more than just words—it demands action and sustained support. Today, over 1,000 Black-led nonprofit organizations are championing causes of social justice, education, and cultural preservation. These organizations aren’t just filling gaps—they are driving systemic change and creating pathways for progress. By supporting these nonprofits, we participate in a legacy of activism that strengthens Black communities and uplifts future generations.

Equal Justice Initiative

Founded by fearless advocate Bryan Stevenson, the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) is on a mission to fight for justice and dismantle the oppressive systems that target Black Americans. EJI is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive sentencing, two issues that disproportionately affect African Americans. The initiative also works to secure economic justice and opportunities for low-income families.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund

For decades, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) has been the legal powerhouse behind historic victories for Black rights—from Brown v. Board of Education to challenging today’s voter suppression tactics. The LDF is a separate entity from the NAACP, established specifically to provide legal support during the Civil Rights Movement. Today, it continues its work to protect Black people’s rights, particularly in relation to voting. The LDF filed suit against the state of Georgia in 2021 over racially discriminatory voter suppression laws.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 02: Musician John Legend on stage during the the LDF 31th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.)

Nonprofits Focused on Education

Education unlocks doors. These nonprofits work tirelessly to ensure Black students have access to opportunities that empower their futures.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste” is the well-known slogan of the United Negro College Fund. This educational nonprofit supports students at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and provides scholarships and grants to 37 of these colleges and universities. HBCUs have long been underfunded and subject to financial challenges, and UNCF serves students at these schools by providing financial assistance and opportunities to put their knowledge to work through internships and fellowships.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Named for the first African American Supreme Court Justice, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund supports thousands of students at HBCUs nationwide. The fund focuses on providing scholarships and funding to Black students pursuing higher education. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is also dedicated to talent identification and development, ensuring African American representation in entrepreneurship. The organization partners with corporations seeking highly qualified HBCU graduates to join their workforces.

Nonprofits Focused on Economic Empowerment

Economic empowerment is vital for progress. These nonprofits provide skills, mentorship, and resources that drive financial success in Black communities.

Black Girls Code

Black Girls Code is flipping the script in tech, giving young Black women the skills, confidence, and representation they deserve in STEM fields that have long ignored them. Currently, only 2% of tech jobs are held by Black women, leaving a critical skills gap and a lack of representation. Black Girls Code provides hands-on mentorship and workshops to help young women learn coding, partnering with schools and youth communities across America to bring educational programs to Black girls.

National Urban League

The National Urban League has been advancing civil rights and economic opportunities for African Americans since 1910. The organization’s expansive efforts have been a lifeline, tackling everything from job training to dismantling racial barriers in housing and healthcare. Its chief goal is to reduce economic inequality and promote entrepreneurship and small business growth among Black people. In 2018, the National Urban League launched a podcast to discuss policy issues affecting African Americans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Michelle Miller and Marc H. Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League, speak onstage during the National Urban League’s 67th Equal Opportunity Dinner at Marriot Marquis Times Square on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League)

Nonprofits Focused on Health and Wellness

Black health matters. These nonprofits focus on closing health disparities, advocating for wellness, and providing essential resources to those in need.

Black Women’s Health Imperative

From higher maternal mortality rates to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer, Black women face worse health outcomes across the board. The Black Women’s Health Imperative is rewriting the narrative of Black women’s health, fighting systemic neglect with advocacy, education, and unapologetic support for wellness. The organization has several signature programs focused on advancing Black women’s reproductive health and addressing rare diseases.

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts Black individuals, and research on the condition has been underfunded for years. The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America is dedicated to educating the public about sickle cell disease and supporting individuals affected by the condition. The organization also hosts events that unite the community through support and awareness while conducting groundbreaking clinical trials.

Nonprofits Focused on Arts and Culture

Black creativity shapes the world. These nonprofits celebrate and preserve Black culture, ensuring its rich legacy continues to inspire and thrive.

The National Black Arts Festival

Black people have always expressed their culture through art, and organizations like the National Black Arts Festival ensure that Black contributions to the arts are not just highlighted but celebrated. The Georgia-based nonprofit hosts programs and events across the country to promote Black creatives who are making cultural waves, introducing the next generation of artists, dancers, filmmakers, and designers to the world.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund

Established in 2017, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund stands between historic Black cultural sites and efforts to destroy them. Created through the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the organization advocates for the protection and preservation of sites significant to African Americans and the African diaspora. The fund has been influential in preserving and restoring sites such as the Harriet Tubman Home, the home of blues musician Muddy Waters, and various historic churches and theaters.

How You Can Support

The best way to support Black-led nonprofits is to educate yourself and donate your time and money. It’s never been easier—or more important—to support the nonprofit organizations that have supported so many of us and our ancestors.