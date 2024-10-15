How to pull off a budget wedding without hiring a planner

Planning a wedding can be an exciting but very expensive process. While every couple wants their big day to be special, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the costs, especially due to post-COVID inflation. Add in the pervasive social media culture of “flexing for the ‘Gram,” and the pressure to impress can overtake what’s best for your budget.

Fortunately, with a bit of creativity and smart planning, you can still have the wedding of your dreams without going over budget. From DIY touches to vendor hacks, here are some practical ways to make your wedding both beautiful and budget-friendly, with advice from Bryn Collette Khoury. Khoury is the founder of Our Day, an online platform dedicated to helping couples be financially responsible while wedding planning by setting a firm budget and letting vendors pitch them, instead of the other way around.

With good planning (and some discipline), couples can have a beautiful day without breaking the bank.

1. DIY where it makes sense

Thanks to the internet, DIY (or Do It Yourself) weddings are more accessible than ever. Whether you visit a YouTube channel or follow vendors on Etsy, there are step-by-step examples of products and decorations you can make right from home.

While it might be tempting to DIY every aspect of your wedding, Bryn Collette Khoury of Our Day suggests being selective with your projects. “Pick the DIY projects that feel manageable and can actually save you money,” she tells TheGrio. “Creating your own invitations, crafting centerpieces, or even making wedding favors can add a personal touch and reduce costs.”

For example, simple DIY favors like homemade candles or baked goods are not only thoughtful but also easy on your bank account.

Involving everyone from your aunties to your besties in DIY projects can also make the process more meaningful, adding a chance for bonding on the road to your special day.

Timing can play a big role in controlling your wedding costs. If you’re flexible with your wedding date, Khoury recommends considering off-peak seasons and weekday weddings. “Venues and vendors often offer discounts for weddings held on weekdays or during off-season months,” she says. This can translate to significant savings, especially when it comes to high-demand venues.

Times have changed and it’s not expected that everyone have their wedding in the summer or spring. Fall weddings are beautiful (and a great excuse to play Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September”!) and winter weddings make for beautiful photo opps with faux furs and icy decorations.

Our Day’s platform allows couples to search for venues within their budget as well.

For those looking to save even more, Khoury suggests exploring nontraditional venues. “An intimate backyard or park wedding can be just as beautiful as a formal venue, but at a fraction of the cost,” she tells theGrio.

3. Bundle services to get the best deal

Bundling services can be another way to cut costs. “Many vendors are open to offering discounts if you book multiple services with them,” Khoury explains. “For instance, photographers might offer an engagement session and wedding day package, or caterers could offer discounts if they provide both the food and bar services.”

This bundling approach not only saves money but also simplifies the vendor coordination process. Some photographers also offer videography services and will lower prices if you hire them for both.

4. Keep your guest list small

It can be hard, but one of the most effective ways to manage wedding costs is by trimming the guest list. “Couples today are opting for more intimate ceremonies, which are not only budget-friendly but also create a more personalized atmosphere,” Khoury tells theGrio. A smaller guest list means reduced costs for catering, seating, and décor, allowing you to allocate more of your budget to important details like the venue or photographer.

A wedding does not have to be a family reunion (after all, that’s what reunions are for)! With many weddings costing at least $200 per person, couples have every reason to be selective about who joins.

Conveying to people that your wedding will be an “intimate celebration” or micro-wedding can help ease some of the pressure to invite everybody and their mama.

In the digital age, finding vendors can be one of the most time-consuming parts of wedding planning. That’s where platforms like Our Day come in. Khoury says she created her site to help couples save both time and money. “Our Day simplifies the vendor selection process by letting couples submit a single form detailing their needs, which is then reviewed by vendors who bid on the job,” Khoury explains. “This means couples don’t have to spend time reaching out to multiple vendors individually — they get competitive pricing automatically.”

Khoury adds that the platform also emphasizes inclusivity, intentionally seeking vendors who are women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and Black-owned businesses. “As someone who’s LGBTQ myself, it was important to create a space where couples could feel safe and know they’re working with vendors who share their values,” Khoury says, also noting that Our Day is currently focused on vendors in mostly southern states.

Other popular sites with built-in wedding planning tools include The Knot, Zola, and WeddingWire.

6. Skip the extras

While it’s tempting to splurge on all the latest wedding trends — like fireworks, late-night snack bars, and custom swag — Khoury advises couples to focus on what really matters. “Weddings are becoming more about personal touches that reflect the couple’s relationship rather than over-the-top extras,” she says. “Prioritize the elements that are most meaningful to you, and don’t feel pressured to include everything you see on Pinterest or Instagram.”

7. Reuse and repurpose décor

If you’ve ever gotten a quote for wedding flowers, you may have felt your knees wobble. That’s because adding “wedding” to a purchase often has the effect of inflating costs. Another smart tip for budget-conscious couples is to repurpose wedding décor throughout the day. “You can reuse ceremony flowers as reception centerpieces or borrow items from recently married friends and family members,” Khoury suggests.”There’s no need to buy brand-new décor for every part of the wedding when there are creative ways to reuse what you already have.”

8. Seek out specialty vendors for unique, affordable touches

Adding a unique flair to your wedding doesn’t have to be expensive. Specialty vendors — who offer services like custom-made favors or food stations — can provide memorable touches without running up the bill. Khoury notes that “couples are leaning into fun, creative ideas like late-night ramen bars or personalized favors with their pets’ faces on them.”

For instance, perhaps instead of a five-course meal, a couple might opt for food trucks at their wedding — or hosting a small party inside of their favorite restaurant.

The key is staying true to you and letting your wedding reflect your personality as a couple.

At the end of the day, the people who care about you the most don’t need you to go broke to have a good time celebrating your love.

